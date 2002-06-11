Cosby , Harvey to Heritage
The Heritage Network, a syndication, distribution and marketing company, has
acquired syndication rights for The Cosby Show and The Steve Harvey
Show for the 2002-2003 season.
This is the second year Heritage has syndication for Steve Harvey,
which comes from Columbia-TriStar Television Distribution. Cosby was
produced by Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.
Both syndication deals call for barter strips, with Heritage selling the ad
time.
Heritage looks for series that play well to urban audiences, and it aims to
distribute them to appropriate markets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.