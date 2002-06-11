Cosby , Harvey to Heritage

The Heritage Network, a syndication, distribution and marketing company, has

acquired syndication rights for The Cosby Show and The Steve Harvey

Show for the 2002-2003 season.

This is the second year Heritage has syndication for Steve Harvey,

which comes from Columbia-TriStar Television Distribution. Cosby was

produced by Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.

Both syndication deals call for barter strips, with Heritage selling the ad

time.

Heritage looks for series that play well to urban audiences, and it aims to

distribute them to appropriate markets.