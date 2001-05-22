Corvo to oversee Dateline

As expected, David Corvo has been named executive producer of Dateline NBC, replacing Neal Shapiro, who two weeks ago was named president NBC News.

The network also said that Marc Rosenwasser has been promoted to executive editor of Dateline. Corvo, who has been an NBC News vice president since 1995, will oversee Dateline as well as all the additional programs that the Dateline production team produces for cable channels, including co-owned MSNBC and Discovery Channel. Previously, Corvo oversaw prime time news programming including Dateline and documentaries on the network as well as prime time programming on MSNBC and CNBC.

Rosenwasser has been with Dateline since 1992 and has served the last eight years as senior broadcast producer. In addition to his Dateline duties, Rosenwasser will now also serve as executive producer of Tom Brokaw's prime time documentaries.

- Steve McClellan