Corrections

Television producer/writer Dick Wolf described remarks by DreamWorks' partner Jeffrey Katzenberg that Writers Guild of America demands, if granted, would bankrupt the industry as "ludicrous, incendiary, counter-productive and an insult to the intelligence of working writers." An editing error in the March 26 issue placed Wolf's comments as if he were responding to Disney President Bob Iger's warning that the networks will choose fewer scripted programs if a strike threat remains. Said Wolf, "I agree with Bob Iger's statement, which I don't think is a threat but a realistic assessment." Wolf is a member of both the writers and producers guilds.

At the end of "Watch DTV on PC" (page 48 in this issue), an incorrect URL is given. It should be www.accessdtv.com.