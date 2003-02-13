Correction: Disney pulls block off UPN
UPN will stop providing its affiliates with kids' programming when its
contract with The Walt Disney Co. expires in August.
Disney instead plans to air the programming on its own cable networks, Disney
Channel and Toon Disney.
UPN affiliates will now program the time on Sunday mornings and Mondays
through Fridays themselves, rather than substituting other UPN-provided kids'
programs.
UPN will cease programming Sunday mornings starting Aug. 31 and Mondays
through Fridays Sept. 1.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.