Corporate Communications Exec Nancy Carr Dies

Longtime television corporate communications and PR executive Nancy Carr died Feb. 18 in a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to a statement from Hallmark Channels.

Carr had battled a long illness. She most recently served as senior VP, corporate communications, Hallmark Channels. Carr also worked in previous years for CBS in PR and communications.

In a statement, Bill Abbott, president and CEO, Hallmark Channels said: “We are grateful to Nancy for guiding the company’s corporate media strategy for more than five years. On the personal side, those of us who cared deeply for and about Nancy will never forget her dedication to life’s smallest creatures, as she worked tirelessly for animal rights and animal rescue. The company sends deep and sincere condolences to Nancy’s family.”

Carr's former colleagues in the CBS Communications Group said in a statement: “It’s a very sad day. Our thoughts are with her husband, Ronnie and her family. We’ll remember Nancy as the architect behind some of CBS’s biggest mini-series and live events campaigns, as well as an exceptionally dedicated colleague and most importantly, a kind and caring person.”

