Cornelius, Schwartz and Wade Elected to NAB TV Board
The National Association of Broadcasters has elected three
new members of its TV board. They are Chris Cornelius, president/CEO of
Barrington Broadcasting; Sandy Schwartz, president of Cox Media Group; and
Doreen Wade, president of Freedom Broadcasting.
They begin their two-year terms effective in June.
Also re-elected to another two-year term were David Barrett,
president/CEO of Hearst TV, who is second vice chairman of the board; Lynn
Beall, executive VP, Gannett Broadcasting (first vice chairman); and Marci
Burdick, senior VP, broadcast and cable, for Schurz.
The results of the membership-wide ballot came in this week.
