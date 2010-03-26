Cornelius, Schwartz and Wade Elected to NAB TV Board

The National Association of Broadcasters has elected three

new members of its TV board. They are Chris Cornelius, president/CEO of

Barrington Broadcasting; Sandy Schwartz, president of Cox Media Group; and

Doreen Wade, president of Freedom Broadcasting.

They begin their two-year terms effective in June.

Also re-elected to another two-year term were David Barrett,

president/CEO of Hearst TV, who is second vice chairman of the board; Lynn

Beall, executive VP, Gannett Broadcasting (first vice chairman); and Marci

Burdick, senior VP, broadcast and cable, for Schurz.

The results of the membership-wide ballot came in this week.