Coretta Scott King miniseries in works
Syndication personality and distributor Byron Allen is working on a potential
miniseries for CBS on the life of Coretta Scott King.
Allen, who runs CF Entertainment, is currently working on the script based on
My Life with Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott King's autobiography.
'After 14 years of pursuing Coretta Scott King, I was finally able to secure
the rights to her life story, which includes one of the great love stories of
all time,' Allen said.
The miniseries -- which CBS executives said is only a script order at this
point -- will be produced with the King family, he added.
Tina Andrews -- who has been behind a number of CBS miniseries, including
Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis -- is writing the screenplay for the
Coretta Scott King film.
