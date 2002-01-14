Coretta Scott King miniseries in works

Syndication personality and distributor Byron Allen is working on a potential

miniseries for CBS on the life of Coretta Scott King.

Allen, who runs CF Entertainment, is currently working on the script based on

My Life with Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott King's autobiography.

'After 14 years of pursuing Coretta Scott King, I was finally able to secure

the rights to her life story, which includes one of the great love stories of

all time,' Allen said.

The miniseries -- which CBS executives said is only a script order at this

point -- will be produced with the King family, he added.

Tina Andrews -- who has been behind a number of CBS miniseries, including

Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis -- is writing the screenplay for the

Coretta Scott King film.