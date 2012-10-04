CORE Media Taps O'Connell to Run U.S. Television Division

CORE Media has named Jennifer O'Connell head of its U.S. Television division.

O'Connell will oversee all aspects of original scripted and unscripted production and development. She begins mid-October out of the company's Los Angeles office.

"I look forward to rejoining Marc [Graboff] and building CORE's television business at this very exciting time," said O'Connell. "This is a unique opportunity to not only leverage and nurture the company's current assets, but also build a team to take this company to the next level. Together we will make CORE the destination for content creators."

O'Connell has executive produced Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Ever After, and It's A Brad, Brad World as well as NBC's Who Do You Think You Are?. She also helped develop NBC's The Biggest Loser.

She was most recently executive VP of ShedMedia US.

"I have always been impressed by Jen's intelligence and creativity, as well as her great relationships in the creative community," said Marc Graboff, president, CORE Media. "With her deep experience on the selling and producing side of the television business, coupled with her prior expertise as a network buyer, Jen is truly the ideal executive to lead CORE's television operations. I am so thrilled to be working with her again."