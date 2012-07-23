CORE Media Acquires Sharp Entertainment

CORE Media Group announced Monday that it has acquired the N.Y.-based reality production company, Sharp Entertainment.

Matt Sharp, Sharp's founder and CEO, will continue as CEO of the company, and the company's headquarters will remain in New York.

"This announcement is another step in our efforts to expand the breadth of our content offerings and align CORE with some of the industry's most talented and innovative producers," said CORE Media president Marc Graboff. "By combining the quality content that Sharp is producing with our expertise and assets in licensing, merchandising and integrated marketing, we see countless possibilities in this exciting partnership."

"This is a perfect fit for our company, and the right time to make this move," added Sharp. "Our partnership with CORE Media will broaden our opportunities to exploit and distribute our products by aligning us with a company that is rapidly expanding, hungry for new business and nimble enough to get deals done, all the while allowing us to continue to focus on what we do best, which is produce great content for an array of networks and audiences."

Sharp Entertainment is responsible for such shows as Travel Channel's Man V. Food, TLC'S Extreme Couponing, National Geographic's Doomsday Preppers and Animal Planet's Call of the Wildman.