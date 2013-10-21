Cordova Elected SCTE Chairman

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers announced Monday that Terry Cordova, executive VP and chief technology officer of Suddenlink Communications, has been elected as chairman of the board for the upcoming 2013/2014 term.

Cordova will succeed Mike LaJoie, executive VP and chief technology and network operations officer, Time Warner Cable.

During a meeting in Atlanta in conjunction with the show, the SCTE board also accepted the resignation of Dr. Pat Crull, Ph.D., group VP and chief learning officer, TWC, and elected Chris Whitaker, VP of learning delivery, human resources, TWC, as an appointed board member and elected a full slate of officers for the coming year.



