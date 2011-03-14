Cord-Cutting Greatly Exaggerated: ESPN Study

Apparently, talk of cord-cutting is greatly exaggerated.

According to an ESPN analysis of Nielsen's national people meter household sample, only 0.18% cut the multivideo network cord between fourth quarter 2010 and this year's first quarter. That rate is even below the 0.28% of households found in ESPN's previous analysis of the cord-cutting practice from 2010's third to fourth quarter.

The study defines cord-cutters as multichannel homes with a high-speed Internet connection that drop their cable/telco/satellite video subscriptions, but retain their broadband connection to watch television.

