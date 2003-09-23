Cora Joins CBS Television
John Cora has been named director of research for CBS Television, said Eric
Steinberg, senior vice president of West Coast research, to whom Cora reports.
Cora comes to CBS from the ABC Cable Networks Group, where he had been senior
manager of programming research since 2002.
He was manager of marketing and research at Twentieth Television for two
years and senior research analyst at Paramount Pictures for five.
He started his career at Buena Vista Pictures Distribution in 1996 after
graduating from California State University in Chico, Calif.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.