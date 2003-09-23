Cora Joins CBS Television

John Cora has been named director of research for CBS Television, said Eric

Steinberg, senior vice president of West Coast research, to whom Cora reports.

Cora comes to CBS from the ABC Cable Networks Group, where he had been senior

manager of programming research since 2002.

He was manager of marketing and research at Twentieth Television for two

years and senior research analyst at Paramount Pictures for five.

He started his career at Buena Vista Pictures Distribution in 1996 after

graduating from California State University in Chico, Calif.