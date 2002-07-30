Copy-protection, DTV-tuner rules in works

Frustrated by the foot-dragging in some industry sectors, Federal

Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell is preparing to impose

digital copy-protection and television-receiver requirements in order to break

logjams believed to be stalling the switch from analog- to digital-television

signals.

Powell's plans to solve intraindustry disputes over the technology are sure

to provoke intense lobbying and court battles during the next few months.

The copy-protection mandate would be proposed at the FCC's Aug. 8 meeting

and, if approved, put in place early next year.

The proposal would seek public comment on a broad range of issues, including

whether the commission has the authority to impose a copy-protection regime and whether the

mandate should include a "broadcast flag" that could limit copying of some

programming aired by broadcast-TV stations.

Details of the proposal are still in the works, and it could be

delayed until a later meeting.

Sources said the FCC initiative has the approval of House Commerce Committee

chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), who is drafting sweeping digital-TV legislation that

would resolve copy protection and other technical disputes that have helped

to stall the transition to all-digital-TV transmissions. Various industry parties

failed to meet Tauzin's July 15 deadline for settling copy-protection

disputes.

Broadcasters have insisted that copy-protection measures block unauthorized

duplication of their programming. They said over-the-air television will be

doomed in the digital age without the protections because they will not be

permitted to air first-run movies and other high-quality content unless they can

ensure that the programs won't be reproduced and streamed over the Internet.

The cable industry and movie studios have been reluctant to include

broadcasters in copy-protection standards, complaining that the requirements for

stopping free over-the-air programming are too complex.

The consumer-electronics industry has opposed both broadcast and cable copy-protection measures, predicting that the measures will violate home recording

rights.

In another move sure to anger set-makers, the FCC is said to be putting the

final touches on a requirement to put digital tuners in nearly all television

sets by December 2006.

Powell last month publicly rebuked the Consumer Electronics Association for

rejecting his call for a voluntary phase-in of digital-TV tuners.

The CEA has vowed to fight any digital-TV-tuner mandate in court.