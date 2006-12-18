Cops Tops Bailey Bailout

Have TV viewers already tired of holiday specials?

It's A Wonderfule Life lost out to "it can be a pretty depressing one" Saturday night, as did Elf and Finding Nemo and everything else on broadcast TV.

The top-rated show of the night at a 2.3/8 was Fox's Cops at 8-9, although enough viewers turned in to see George Bailey come up with ZuZu's petals and claim a moral, if not literal, victory over Mr. Potter that Wonderful Life's last hour on NBC won the 10-11 time period.

Not that many people were watching broadcast network TV, anyway, with the four-network total--CW is on Saturday night--claiming less than a quarter of the TV audience (23%).