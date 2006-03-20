Copps Top Aide Exits

Jordan Goldstein, top legal advisor to FCC Commissioner Michael Copps since the latter joined the FCC in 2001, is exiting the commission.

He will be replaced by Copps advisor Jessica Rosenworcel. That leaves a spot for a new advisor, which will be filled by Bruce Liang Gottlieb, most recently an attorney at Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis.

Gottleib's resume includes Harvard undergraduate and law school, clerking at the U.S. court of Appeals, and staff writer for Slate Magazine.