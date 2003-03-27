Copps: Don't `rush to judgment'

Concerned that Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell's

late-spring timetable is "a rush to judgment," agency commissioner Michael

Copps said Thursday that specific media-ownership-rule changes should undergo a

public-comment period if new measures of media diversity play a key role in

regulating industry concentration.

"If we come up with some brand-spanking-new tool, why not put it out for some

comment?" he said during a briefing for reporters.

Pressure from some industry sectors to move faster should not dictate the

timetable, he added. The impact on viewers and listeners of more media

concentration is paramount, he said, and not industry desire for bigger

profits.

"There is no First Amendment right to use the public airwaves in a way

contrary to the public interest. Free speech can be undermined not only by the

government, but by private corporations" that could control major outlets of

public debate, Copps said.

Although the FCC has already received extensive comments that are being used

to justify changes now under design, three senators called on the commission

this past week to unveil specific changes before they are enacted.

Copps said ownership hearings he has arranged and those privately sponsored

are helping to beef up the record for the rulemaking, but he chided Powell and

the Media Bureau for not being more proactive.

If FCC staff had done more to collect information on the impact of media

consolidation, perhaps the Media Bureau would not have concluded that debate

over the 35 percent cap on TV-household reach is too close to make a formal

recommendation from staff to the commissioners, he added.

"It may be that sitting around here and waiting for formal presentations and

studies submitted over the Internet has gotten us where we are," he said.

Public interest in his somewhat-less-than-official hearings has reinforced

citizen interest in this issue.

Although Copps said 75 percent of Americans don't know changes are in the

works, they are very concerned when they find out. They are also worried that

the FCC's reliance on economic studies to justify new rules won't take into

account the less measurable impact on public debate.

"They're viewing this from the perspective of citizens, not consumers," Copps

added.