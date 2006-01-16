Coors Light Kicks Off Superbowl Sponsorship

Coors Light will be the presenting sponsor of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage, the first time the league-owned network has sold such a sponsorship.

The brand is already the official beer sponsor of the NFL. As part of the deal, Coors Light receives several elements throughout the network’s 60 hours of live coverage during Super Bowl week in Detroit, including:

•Opening and closing presenting sponsor billboards

•On-set logo exposure on the network’s NFL Total Access show

•Tagged tune-in promos prior to Super Bowl week

During the week leading up to the Feb. 5 Super Bowl, the network will air programming including press conferences, live coverage of Super Bowl Media Day on Jan. 31, and a 5 ½-hour pregame show live from Detroit’s Ford Field, the site of the game.