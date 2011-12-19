Continental TV Sales Names Atlanta Team Manager
Continental Television Sales has named Thorn Himel as sales manager of the Rebel Team, based in Atlanta.
Himel has been an account executive at the Katz-owned rep firm since 2005 and joined Continental in Atlanta as a sales assisitant in 2001 before exiting for a stint as account executive at WJCL/WTGS in Savanna.
Continental sells ad time for over 185 TV stations. It is a division of Katz Television Group, which is owned by Clear Channel.
