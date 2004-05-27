Continental Names Bunch of Veeps
Continental Television Sales (a division of Katz Media), which sells ad time on TV stations, was awarding vice president stripes to major market managers at a meeting in Miami (say that three times fast).
The new Veeps, all sales managers, are Colum Carey, New York; Stu Lutz, Chicago; Bruce Marks, L.A.; Laura McEwen, Atlanta; Nile Noyes, Washington; Joni Sinelli, Detroit; Andy Stredde, San Francisco, Julie Timmer, Minneapolis.
