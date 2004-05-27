Trending

Continental Names Bunch of Veeps

Continental Television Sales (a division of Katz Media), which sells ad time on TV stations, was awarding vice president stripes to major market managers at a meeting in Miami (say that three times fast).

The new Veeps, all sales managers, are Colum Carey, New York; Stu Lutz, Chicago; Bruce Marks, L.A.; Laura McEwen, Atlanta; Nile Noyes, Washington; Joni Sinelli, Detroit; Andy Stredde, San Francisco, Julie Timmer, Minneapolis.