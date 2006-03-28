The Contender Gets Back in the Ring

ESPN has slated a third boxing special under the banner of reality series The Contender for Thursday, May 4, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Contender: Latin Warriors

will feature Sergio Mora, the winner of show's first season, which ran on NBC. Mora will fight L.A.-based boxer Archak TerMeliksetian in the main event. The show will originate live from the Aladdin Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Also returning from the first season are Alfonso Gomez, Miguel Espino and Jonathan Reid.

The two previous Contender specials have given ESPN its highest ratings for boxing events since 1997. ESPN is slated to air the second season of The Contender beginning July 18. Contender is from Mark Burnett Productions and DreamWorks.