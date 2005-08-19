Contender en Español

ESPN may air episodes of boxing reality show The Contender on Spanish-language sister network ESPN Deportes as part of its new partnership with Mark Burnett Productions and Dreamworks.

With boxing often skewing towards a strong Hispanic audience, ESPN executives Thursday said the move would “make a lot of sense” and is currently being explored. Because of the partnership arrangement, ESPN would not have to pay anything extra to air the show on its Spanish-language network.

ESPN also announced it will air the first of three Contender boxing specials Saturday, Oct. 15th, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The network will air a live card of boxing matches at 11 p.m. ET featuring contestants from the show’s first season.

The network announced on Aug. 11 that it would air a second season of the former NBC series as part of a wide-ranging new partnership which includes pay per view and online components.