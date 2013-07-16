Consumer Electronics Association Mourns Death of Amar Bose
The Consumer Electronics Association Tuesday hailed the late
Dr. Amar Bose Tuesday for his pioneering work in the development of
revolutionary audio products, including TV and movie home sound systems.
According to various reports, Bose died last week at his
home in Massachusetts and the Bose website is devoted to a salute to the man
who founded the company in 1964.
"Since [Bose] founded the company in 1964, Bose
products have reshaped conventional thinking about the relationship between an
audio system's size and complexity, and the quality of sound produced,"
CEA said in a statement.
Bose was inducted into the consumer electronics
Hall of Fame in 2007.
