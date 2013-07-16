Consumer Electronics Association Mourns Death of Amar Bose

The Consumer Electronics Association Tuesday hailed the late

Dr. Amar Bose Tuesday for his pioneering work in the development of

revolutionary audio products, including TV and movie home sound systems.

According to various reports, Bose died last week at his

home in Massachusetts and the Bose website is devoted to a salute to the man

who founded the company in 1964.

"Since [Bose] founded the company in 1964, Bose

products have reshaped conventional thinking about the relationship between an

audio system's size and complexity, and the quality of sound produced,"

CEA said in a statement.

Bose was inducted into the consumer electronics

Hall of Fame in 2007.