Consulting firm BIA Financial Network has officially launched SpectraRep, a company aiming to aggregate DTV spectrum and then represent broadcasters as they pursue new revenues from datacasting services.

The new company, previously referred to as BIA Data Management (B & C, March 27), is headed by former NAB executive Rick Ducey. SpectraRep will pursue non-exclusive spectrum arrangements with stations willing to commit a minimum of 3 Mb/s of their 19.4-Mb/s DTV pipe to the venture. SpectraRep will then pitch the spectrum to potential clients, such as Internet content providers. "If the station is interested in coming in on that level, after three years, we'll figure out what each station has put into it, put a value on that and then come up with a distribution of equity," says Ducey.