Consistency Doesn'tMean Complacency

The CBS network is off to another solid fall season, and

President and CEO Leslie Moonves is always happy to

tout that fact while stumping for the overall well-being

of broadcast television, especially as retransmission cash

wars flare up all over the industry.

But to peg Moonves as hanging on to the old

way of doing things would be short-sighted,

as he is very aware—and honest—about all

the changes he must make. Yes, he is the

torch-bearer for the need to get paid by cable

operators, last week becoming the second

executive after Fox’s Kevin Reilly to bemoan

that USA Network gets paid more by cable

operators than broadcast networks do.

But Moonves also is evolving his business

constantly, citing specific examples like the need

to remake the news business (and its top-heavy

talent salary structure) and an unwillingness to

take losses on sports-rights packages like NCAA

basketball, for which he found a partner (Turner

Sports) to stem significant deficits.

Speaking at the 2010 Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit

on Oct. 28 in New York City, Moonves outlined

many of these changes—and the motivations

to do so—to B&C Executive Editor

Melissa Grego. An edited transcript of that

conversation follows.

The World Series started last night, and a

lot of people couldn’t see it. What does

the Fox-Cablevision situation mean to

you? Is it good, is it bad?



Well, nobody likes to see a dispute like this,

and obviously we don’t know the details of the

bid and the ask. We have been very early on a big proponent of networks [deserving] to

get paid for their content. We deserve to get

paid for our retrans. We do not want the government

involved, we don’t think they should

be involved. We think the companies should

settle these [disputes] themselves.

When you started going after cash for retrans

3, 4 years ago, is this how you saw

or envisioned it playing out—getting this

ugly? And does it need to be?



Did I envision it like this? I don’t know. Anytime

you have two sides with a dispute, you

know, things like this happen. But once again,

we need to remember that 99% of these get

solved without there being any dispute between

the parties. And once again, let me

reiterate, having the FCC or the federal government

come in in any way, shape or form I

think would be a terrible mistake.

Do you find yourself rooting for your

broadcast brethren in any of these?



Well, I think it’s pretty obvious which side of

this dispute I’m on. You know, who knows what

they’re [Fox] asking for or what Cablevision has

offered—I really don’t know those numbers. So

if there’s preposterous asks on either side, which

there may be, I can understand the dispute. But

obviously I’m a broadcaster and we’re a content

provider, and we think the content providers

should be paid appropriately.

How well is broadcast or network TV positioned

for the next 12 months, and how

is it positioned relative to other media

and entertainment businesses? Network

TV is down [this fall]…



Two of the networks are down, two of the networks

are up from last year. We have been

up just about every single year over the last

decade. Network television works if you know

what you’re doing, if you put on hit shows, if

you build a schedule. So the network ‘game,’

per se, is very profitable. We’re looking at

higher profits than we have seen in a long,

long time. As the economy is coming back,

number one, you saw the upfronts. They were

extremely strong across the board. And now

you look at the schedules as it proceeds, and

with our schedule and the ratings we’re getting,

the scatter market is going to be phenomenal

for us. We are in far better shape, because

it was a lot less makegoods for us than

anybody else. So the prognosis for us—not

only in the fourth quarter, I have to be careful

because we do earnings next week—but

the prognosis for the fourth quarter, the first

quarter, the second quarter are all extremely

strong because of that. Our schedule, I can

sort of predict where the rest of the season is

going to be. The only question marks will be

what happens at the Super Bowl and how well

American Idol does, but we’re going to be right

up there across the board.

For the year, do you think ad revenue will

be up, not just the upfronts but overall?



For us, it will be by a lot.

You said some interesting things about

news a few weeks ago at [the University

of Texas]. One of them was “The Katie

Couric deal will be the last big deal of

that kind ever done. Those days are over.”

Her deal is up in May, so is it safe to say

that if you make a new deal with her, it’s

not going to be at that same price?



Well that whole thing was very interesting. I learned a lesson,

which I probably would've learned before, because I was making a presentation

at the University of Texas and I had a prepared speech and it went very well,

but no good deed goes unpunished. So before the speech they said ‘Will you do

me a favor and go to a class of students in the communications department?' So

I said sure. So 16 kids and they're all very bright, half of them were film,

half of them were journalism. And we got into a chat about the future of news. Little

did I know that one of them was the blogger for the University of Texas

newspaper. And literally, that little blog in Austin, Texas, by the time I hit

the plane coming back to New York, it was all over the place.

I’m a huge Katie Couric fan. I’m very happy

we brought her to CBS, I know there was a

lot made about how much money she makes

[but] she’s done a sensational job. She works

her butt off every single day. I think her newscast

is as good as anybody’s, we’re really proud

of her. We haven’t begun a discussion on an

extension of her deal, but I think she’s terrific.

So if you do make a new deal, is there a

chance that it could be at the same rate,

or no?



I’m not going to negotiate in front of 300

people. It’s not the right thing to do.

What stands in the way of doing a deal

with CNN along the lines of what you did

with Time Warner and Warner Bros. with

The CW?



Time Warner and I have a terrific relationship.

We obviously own The CW together, we did

do the terrific NCAA deal. Warner Bros., outside of CBS, is our biggest provider of network

programming, so the relationship between the

two companies has never been stronger. We’ve

obviously had conversations, it’s no secret,

with CNN about what we can do together.

The structure of these two operations is very,

very different. It’s rather hard to cross over in

a meaningful way. They’re cable, they’re based

in Atlanta, they’re non-union. We are a union

shop. There are those issues. You know, we’ve

had those discussions, but it’s a tough nut to

crack, it is. We tried 10 years ago, and we tried

last year. It’s just been a difficult thing.

If you were to do a CBS-CNN deal, would it be along the same model, would

you co-own it the way you do The CW?

It's hard to do when you have two large media companies;

it's hard to make a joint venture with a division of the company. It's hard

logistically, it's hard from a business point of view, it's hard from a content

point of view, it's hard [regarding] who's in charge, who's making the last

decision, because every creative decision also has a financial decision that

goes with it. There are a lot of little points, it's not just ‘OK, we'll share

Anderson Cooper or Katie Couric and we'll merrily go down the road.' It proves

to be very, very difficult.

Do you think it’ll happen?



I don’t know, I don’t know. Right now, it

doesn’t look good.

Let’s talk about sports, speaking of Turner

and Time Warner. Certainly it’s OK to

have a loss leader in business, and sports

in a lot of ways is that, and you made this

terrific deal with them on NCAA…



It’s not a loss leader anymore. When we had

the NCAA tournament, it was. But right now

the CBS Sports department is a profitable division

because of that deal.

Can you continue to get the big games,

the big franchises with the escalating

rights fees? Can you do it on your own,

do you have to do these partnerships?



Our big sports events are obviously the NFL

number one, the NCAA basketball tournament

number two. We obviously carry more

golf than anybody else, we have the U.S. Open

tennis tournament and we have college football.

College football, we just signed a new

deal for 14 years—very lucrative. The NFL has

been very smart I think in negotiating. By the

same token, we are profitable with the NFL.

We hope to continue that deal for a long, long

time to come. The NCAA deal was a long-term

deal where the rights escalated drastically going

into this year. So we were looking at sizeable

loss, which is why we reached out. We

were able to make a terri! c deal that is mutually

beneficial with Turner, which sort of saves

our bacon with the NCAA. So right now, all of

our sports are in good shape. Look, we wish

Tiger Woods will come back, we’ll make more

money in golf. And I mean come back as a

contender. That’s very helpful to us. We wish

the U.S. Open wouldn’t rain out every year.

Do you want the Olympics?



Not at the prices that they seem to be going

for. We are no longer going to bid for loss leaders.

We don’t need to do that. We’re leading

the world in a lot of different ways. We don’t

need to invest in something that we’re going

to lose money on just to help…the prestige of

this network. I think we’re already there.

But if you could do like what you did with

NCAA, with Turner, would you?



Certainly. It’s a great event.

Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon, where

is all this going? Do you see, once we’ve

figured all this out, found money in this

ecosystem?



Well that’s the idea, that’s the hope. Look, we

consider ourselves a content company and a distribution

company. And we do what we like to

call the “content food chain,” which starts out

with, “Where does the money come from with

our content?” It starts out with network advertising,

it goes into syndication, retrans, DVDs, and

then it starts moving its way down the line. We

are the number one network, we like being in

that position. Because of that, we’ve been a little

bit more conservative about putting our content

online. We didn’t join Hulu for that reason,

because we felt our content are our family jewels,

and we don’t like putting our family jewels

in a joint venture where other companies can

decide what to do with our content. We obviously

participate in iTunes because we feel that’s

value-added. The great things about all these

[platforms], about Netflix and about Apple TV,

they’re all acknowledging that they can’t live

without content, without the best content, and

they want to pay for it. So we’re going to get paid

for it. It’s our job, and we spend, needless to say,

a lot of time talking about it, [asking] “Does this fit? If we make this deal, is this going to hurt

our syndication sale? Is it going to hurt viewers

on the network? Is it going to hurt our ability to

sell DVDs? Is it a smart thing to do in the overall

ecosystem of the CBS content chain?” Look to

where there are opportunities to make money

with your content and not hurt other businesses.

That’s our philosophy in a nutshell.



Clearly the distributors are starting to pay cash for broadcast

signals. So who ends up paying for that?

Well, in a universe where the average home gets about 150

channels and they're only watching 13 to 15 of them, one of those 13 to 15 is

CBS, guaranteed. Most of those 13 to 15 are Showtime. I would argue that if

you're paying us retrans money, it shouldn't be passed on to the consumer, we

don't want that, we don't expect that. But when you look at what is out there,

I always say people are paying six cents for the Karate Channel! All right? They're

paying six cents for the Karate Channel, they were paying zero for CBS. So if

you took out 10 Karate Channels, I don't think the average household in America

would miss that. If you took out CBS, America's number one watched network, I

think America would miss that. I think they would miss that a lot more, so I

think that the system is out of whack. You pay for where the viewers are.

That's what should happen. The MSOs should not make a bigger profit, it shouldn't

be passed on to the consumer, but you pay for the eyeballs that you are

receiving.

So it should come out of the other programmers that may be worth less?

Well, the programmers that are watched by seven people.

The affiliate model-how is that holding up? ABC is doing something kind

of different with their inventory exchange with affiliates. How is that

working? Do you see the relationship changing in a small or a big way in the

next several months, in the next year, for you?

The relationship with our affiliates clearly has evolved

over the last 10 years and it's somewhat different than it was before and in

many ways it's exactly the same. We believe in having a very strong affiliate

group. We believe in the health of those stations and if those stations are

healthy it helps us a great deal as well. But the world has changed from us

giving them money to the idea of reverse compensation. And as retrans becomes a

bigger and bigger player for all these stations, once again a lot of that

retrans money is given because of what the network is providing. You're paying retrans

because of football, because of Letterman

and because of our hit programming. We really believe in having a very strong

affiliate group. We like it when our stations do well. Look, our affiliate

group is 40% us. Our own stations. So obviously if we're doing well as a

station group, the rest of the country is doing very well. One of the numbers

I'm most proud of, and needless to say we're considered really good guys by our

affiliates, is we win 10 to 11 [p.m.] five nights a week. So you've seen a

great shift in what's happening in the 11 o'clock news, where we're winning

markets that we were never a player in before. And you see because of weakness

at ten o'clock in some of our competitors that the ballgame has shifted very

much. They are very pleased by that. Remember, an affiliate's revenue and our

own revenue comes about 50% from primetime and late night. Obviously with CBS

doing as well as they are, that's a big chunk of money going in the right

direction. In addition, when we give them a lead in to their 11 o'clock news,

which is clearly a center of the universe for them, and we're giving them a

substantial lead-in most nights of the week or five nights a week, they're very

happy with us.

Would you or are you considering anything like what ABC is doing,

swapping national inventory for local?

We do that all the time. As a matter of fact, we have done

that during election season. The station groups, obviously there is a great

deal of political activity there, which is very good for the television

business. I don't know if it's great for America, but it's great for the

television business. We love seeing billionaires who are angry at each other

spending $140 million of their own money. It's terrific. Let them keep going.

We have five television stations in California. The numbers are pretty

spectacular. It's great. So as we head toward the election, which is early

November, we have swapped inventory to give them more inventory the last few weeks

in October, the first week in November, in exchange for inventory that goes

back to the network in November. Once again, it's a case of where you go where

the money is, where the best economics work out. There's no hard and fast rule

but this was an opportunity for the affiliates to win, the O&Os to win and

for the networks to win.

You just didn't make a big announcement about it, you just did it

systematically and quietly?

We just did it quietly. We're a humble little company.

To your point about the changing face of news at 6:30 and what you get,

and I think you also made a comment to those 16 students that most of what

Katie's going to say at 6:30, you're going to be able to get that information elsewhere,

when do you think in 2011 it's fair to say we'll see a format change of some

kind to the CBS Evening News?

I don't know yet. Obviously you look to improve whatever

your product is, be it news, sports or entertainment. I think our product is

terrific. Are there different ways of doing news? Maybe. It's a very different

world than it was even five years ago. We do not have the advantage of having a

cable sister network to help us. Could it look differently? Sure, it's very

possible.

Do you see a value in having some sort of standard in the business for

approaching authentication?

You can't have a standard; they're all so different. Look,

we're very much in favor of authentication. We feel like, once again, getting

paid appropriately by Comcast, they should be able to protect our

content-they're paying us appropriately for it. And within that 10-year Comcast

deal, there is the ability to do authentication when we are ready to do it,

because we believe in that. But each one, they're so different, they're

valuable and yet they're dangerous. So each one needs its own discussion. We're

in conversations, everybody that you've mentioned we've talked to at least

three times. Some of them were interesting. Some of them will be interesting

later on, like we're not ready to go in. Look, the Apple 99-cent thing, we

didn't think we were ready to do that now. Is it something we would consider in

the future? Maybe. Let's see how it evolves.

Last question: Clearly you're known to be an optimistic guy, but

there's got to be something that you lose sleep over with your business at some

point or another. What is your biggest concern for your business, for the

business overall that we should all be putting our minds to?

My biggest concern, what I lose sleep over, is that this

content gets disseminated to a thousand different places or a hundred different

places with one percent of the viewership on each one of them, which will mean

the premium content will be unaffordable. Right now we're getting dollars in

advertising, we're getting dollars in affiliate fees, we're getting dollars in

syndication, and then there are pennies out there. And I don't want it to

dissipate the content where it's too diverse and it's too out there. And we're

not going to be able to afford to pay for that premium content like we are now,

because that premium content is our bread and butter.

