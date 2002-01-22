Connie Chung to CNN

In the escalating arms race for news talent, Cable News Network scored a

big one, landing ABC newsmaker Connie Chung.

The former ABC News anchor is joining CNN, where she'll host her own

primetime newscast and join CNN's stable of signature talent that includes Larry

King, Paula Zahn and Aaron Brown.

The move gives Chung, who most recently co-anchored

newsmagazine 20/20 , her own newscast and gets her out from the shadows of

Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer.

Chung will anchor an 8 p.m. EST newscast, filling the slot vacated when Greta

Van Susteran, former host of The Point, defected to Fox News Channel

earlier this month.

CNN chairman Walter Isaacson is scheduled to introduce his new star Wednesday

at press conference in New York.

CNN poached Zahn from FNC this past September and lured Brown away from ABC

News last year.

Chung had about one year remaining on her contract. ABC agreed to release her

from her deal.

'Connie Chung has been a valued member of the ABC News family,' ABC News

president David Westin said in a prepared statement. 'This is an important

opportunity for her to have her own show.'

This past August, Chung landed one of 2001's biggest 'gets' -- an exclusive

interview with Rep. Gary Condit (D-Calif.).

Chung peppered Condit with questions about his relationship with missing

intern Chandra Levy, although she couldn't get him to admit the two were

anything more than close.

The interview was last summer's most-watched program, drawing 23.6 million

viewers and earning a 7.5/22 Nielsen Media Research rating in adults 18 through

49.

From

1993 through 1995, Chung co-anchored the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather. In 1997, she jumped to

ABC News.