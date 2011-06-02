Confirmed: Vivian Schiller Joining NBC News as Chief DigitalOfficer

NBC News has confirmed the reports Wednesday

that former NPR executive Vivian Schiller is joining the network as its chief

digital officer. She will start her new role in mid-July and report to NBC News

president Steve Capus.

Schiller will lead the digital strategy for NBC News and

MSNBC, responsible for the network's digital extensions on the Web and in

mobile as well as its emerging properties.

"Bringing Vivian on board enhances this

network's mission of growth and the evolution of its digital businesses and

strategy," Capus said in making the announcement. "With Vivian's help, NBC News

will be recognized as the premier broadcast news organization in America, as

well as the most innovative, comprehensive and trusted news operation."

Schiller was most recently president

and CEO of NPR, a position she resigned from in March following a series of

political missteps by the public broadcaster. Prior to NPR, she was a senior executive at

The New York Times' Web site, leading the day-to-day operations of NYTimes.com.