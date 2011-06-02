Confirmed: Vivian Schiller Joining NBC News as Chief DigitalOfficer
NBC News has confirmed the reports Wednesday
that former NPR executive Vivian Schiller is joining the network as its chief
digital officer. She will start her new role in mid-July and report to NBC News
president Steve Capus.
Schiller will lead the digital strategy for NBC News and
MSNBC, responsible for the network's digital extensions on the Web and in
mobile as well as its emerging properties.
"Bringing Vivian on board enhances this
network's mission of growth and the evolution of its digital businesses and
strategy," Capus said in making the announcement. "With Vivian's help, NBC News
will be recognized as the premier broadcast news organization in America, as
well as the most innovative, comprehensive and trusted news operation."
Schiller was most recently president
and CEO of NPR, a position she resigned from in March following a series of
political missteps by the public broadcaster. Prior to NPR, she was a senior executive at
The New York Times' Web site, leading the day-to-day operations of NYTimes.com.
