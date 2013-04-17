Condé Nast Entertainment Names Hill Senior VP, Business Development and Strategy

Whitney Hill has been named senior VP of business development and strategy at Condé Naste Entertainment, the company announced Wednesday. Hill will manage the company's digital content and distribution business and help grow Condé Nast's newly developed original digital video programming.

"Whitney has assembled innovative global deals, involving multiple distribution partners and rights holders, that have created new monetization models and revenue streams," said Fred Santarpia, executive vice president and chief digital officer, Condé Nast Entertainment. "Her knowledge of the global marketplace makes her the perfect executive to help us grow and expand our digital businesses."

Prior to joining Condé Nast Entertainment, Hill was senior VP of strategic partnerships and global digital business at Sony Music Entertainment.