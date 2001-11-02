Concert for NYC raises $30 million

The Concert for New York City, aired on VH-1 and CBS, has raised more than $30 million for World Trade Center relief efforts, and donations are still being accepted.

Reuters reports the running total as of Thursday includes money raised from ticket sales for the Oct. 20 concert, corporate sponsorships, television rights, merchandise sales, and donations made through a toll-free number and the Internet.

The all-star benefit is the highest-grossing event ever at Madison Square Garden, according to the groups that organized the concert: VH1, Cablevision, Miramax Films, and America Online.

Meanwhile, Columbia Records is releasing a double compact disc from the six-hour concert, which goes on sale Nov. 27, and eBay is auctioning items from the event through Saturday.

The benefit concert featured performances from Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, The Who, Billy Joel, and Elton John, and comedy routines from Saturday Night Live cast members past and present.