Conan O'Brien to Host 2013 White House Correspondents Dinner

Late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien will headline the

2013 White House Correspondents Association Dinner, WHCA president and Fox News

correspondent Ed Henry announced

on Twitter Wednesday.





The comedian will provide the entertainment at the annual

event, set for April 27 in Washington, D.C. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2012

event which typically skewers those in attendance, including the president and

First Lady.





The WHCA dinner was designed to allow members of

the press corps to mingle with senior government officials, with proceeds

benefitting the group's scholarships and awards funds. The event has become a

red carpet celebrity magnet however, with Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian

and Lindsay Lohan attending as guests last year.