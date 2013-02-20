Conan O'Brien to Host 2013 White House Correspondents Dinner
Late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien will headline the
2013 White House Correspondents Association Dinner, WHCA president and Fox News
correspondent Ed Henry announced
on Twitter Wednesday.
The comedian will provide the entertainment at the annual
event, set for April 27 in Washington, D.C. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2012
event which typically skewers those in attendance, including the president and
First Lady.
The WHCA dinner was designed to allow members of
the press corps to mingle with senior government officials, with proceeds
benefitting the group's scholarships and awards funds. The event has become a
red carpet celebrity magnet however, with Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian
and Lindsay Lohan attending as guests last year.
