Conan lands at Comedy

Comedy Central inked a deal for a second play of Late Night with Conan

O'Brien one day after the variety show airs on NBC.

Under the one-year deal, which has an option for a second year, Comedy

Central will re-air Late Night startingSept. 3 on weeknights

in early fringe, likely at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET. Comedy also may air the show

during the day time.

Comedy emerged as the frontrunner to pick up Late Night last month

after NBC announced its intention to repurpose the series on cable.

In February, O'Brien signed a new four-year contract with NBC.