Conan Heads to CNBC

Just think of it as "Early Evening with Conan O'Brien."

Before he replaces Jay Leno on NBC's TonightShow, Conan O’Brien will head to CNBC, at least in rerun form.

Starting Nov. 15, the business news network will rebroadcast episodes of NBC's LateNight with Conan O’Brien at 7 p.m. the day after, well technically the same day, the originals air at 12:35 a.m. Reruns of the show had previously aired on Comedy Central.

Known for its goofball sketches and offbeat humor, Late Night debuted in 1993 and has since won four Writers Guild Awards for Best Writing. CNBC airs business news to more than 200 million homes worldwide.

CNBC has been trying to inject more entertainment programming into its lineup, including McEnroe, a talker starring the talkative former tennis great, and Dennis Miller.