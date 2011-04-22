ComScore Presents 'Total Universe Report'

Comscore, a net audience measurement company, announced

Thursday plans to present a "total universe report" that will allow digital

publishers to count viewership across all platforms where they show content,

including mobile phones, apps, tablets and public computers, Adweek

reported.

There is still

doubt as to whether comScore's numbers will be reliable, and if the product

will show improved accuracy in the company's data-gathering methods. Nielsen,

comScore's competition, has also produced similar numbers that led to confusion

in the industry; comScore maintains that their numbers are accurate.

"These questions persist sometimes, but we've introduced

new forms of measurement that are much

more accurate," says

Andrew Lipsman, comScore spokesperson. "People aren't educated in terms of

how far comScore has come."