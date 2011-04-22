ComScore Presents 'Total Universe Report'
Comscore, a net audience measurement company, announced
Thursday plans to present a "total universe report" that will allow digital
publishers to count viewership across all platforms where they show content,
including mobile phones, apps, tablets and public computers, Adweek
reported.
There is still
doubt as to whether comScore's numbers will be reliable, and if the product
will show improved accuracy in the company's data-gathering methods. Nielsen,
comScore's competition, has also produced similar numbers that led to confusion
in the industry; comScore maintains that their numbers are accurate.
"These questions persist sometimes, but we've introduced
new forms of measurement that are much
more accurate," says
Andrew Lipsman, comScore spokesperson. "People aren't educated in terms of
how far comScore has come."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.