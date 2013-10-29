Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

PHOTOS: Click here for photos from NYC Television Week

Monday, Oct. 28

Stern: TV Everywhere Will Be Accepted Part of TV Infrastructure

NBA commish calls streaming 'additive' to linear TV viewing

GroupM's Gotlieb Says Size Is Key If Used Right

Swipes at Publicis, U.S. Government

Twitter's a TV 'Force Multiplier'

Twitter scientist Deb Roy touts benefits of shared social experience

NAB, NCTA Chiefs See New FCC Head Soon

Both agreed their constituents have been strained by retransmission battles

Tuesday, Oct. 29

AMC's Carroll--Technology Has Made Viewers More Discerning

Madison Avenue must remain a key contributor for continued production of quality programming

DirecTV’s Mike White Wishes He’d Gotten Hulu

Says TV business has 'to get smarter together' about bundling

Showrunners’ Work Rarely Stops

But 'Nurse Jackie's' Phillips, 'The Americans'' Weisberg embrace the craziness

Broadcasters Say Aereo Is No Broadcast Threat

Stations still seeking what fair value from distributors

There’s No Recipe For Unscripted TV Hits

But creating a series that is both unique and timely offers a solid starting point

Shine America’s Rich Ross Says Miley 'Understands Power Of Fame'

Is thrilled to be back in TV after studio run

TV Stations Using All Platforms To Engage, Connect With Viewers

Local TV news more important than ever, say station execs

Fox Television Looks For Partners Overseas

Chairs defend pilots, development process

Mosko -- Piracy Will 'Kick Us in the Gut Financially'

SPT president argues there is too much apathy stateside

Nothing Still Replaces a Big, Fat Network Hit

Network TV panel touts the power broadcast TV still wields, but needs to beat companies like Netflix at its own game

Liguori Sees WNGA Success in Mix of Syndicated/Original Series

Says station deal will close by year end

Nat Geo Seeks To Challenge The Minds of Viewers

'Smart-tainment' Programming Helping To Build Brand Awareness

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Telemundo Programming Shifts As Cultures Intersect

Adds 'super series' to programming

WWE Looks To Build Through Second Screen

Targets first quarter of 2014 for launch of WWE network

Is The Internet Ready For HD Streaming?

To retain its video relevancy, the Internet will need to scale up to handle the load

4K Content Growing

More TV, movie producers archive content

Ad Panel Says Industry is Moving Towards Selling Across Networks, Platforms

Discovery's Abruzzese says whatever helps serve clients better is a 'winner'

Subway's Pace Touts Importance of Original Branded-Content

Company CMO says level of engagement for 'Million Second Quiz' was 'extraordinary'

Panel: Don’t Forget The ‘TV’ in TV Everywhere

Consumer experience, content will drive TVE growth

Nielsen’s Twitter TV Ratings Maps Chatter With a Few Surprises

Wants to include demographics, and source of tweets

Buyers View Broadcast, Cable on Similar Planes

Horizon's Gambelli says some buyers would welcome a C7 world

Independent Networks Optimistic They Gain Linear Traction

Execs from Pivot, Revolt TV, TheBlaze believe their passionate audiences can spur MPVD growth