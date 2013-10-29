Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week
By B&C Staff
Monday, Oct. 28
Stern: TV Everywhere Will Be Accepted Part of TV Infrastructure
NBA commish calls streaming 'additive' to linear TV viewing
GroupM's Gotlieb Says Size Is Key If Used Right
Swipes at Publicis, U.S. Government
Twitter's a TV 'Force Multiplier'
Twitter scientist Deb Roy touts benefits of shared social experience
NAB, NCTA Chiefs See New FCC Head Soon
Both agreed their constituents have been strained by retransmission battles
Tuesday, Oct. 29
AMC's Carroll--Technology Has Made Viewers More Discerning
Madison Avenue must remain a key contributor for continued production of quality programming
DirecTV’s Mike White Wishes He’d Gotten Hulu
Says TV business has 'to get smarter together' about bundling
Showrunners’ Work Rarely Stops
But 'Nurse Jackie's' Phillips, 'The Americans'' Weisberg embrace the craziness
Broadcasters Say Aereo Is No Broadcast Threat
Stations still seeking what fair value from distributors
There’s No Recipe For Unscripted TV Hits
But creating a series that is both unique and timely offers a solid starting point
Shine America’s Rich Ross Says Miley 'Understands Power Of Fame'
Is thrilled to be back in TV after studio run
TV Stations Using All Platforms To Engage, Connect With Viewers
Local TV news more important than ever, say station execs
Fox Television Looks For Partners Overseas
Chairs defend pilots, development process
Mosko -- Piracy Will 'Kick Us in the Gut Financially'
SPT president argues there is too much apathy stateside
Nothing Still Replaces a Big, Fat Network Hit
Network TV panel touts the power broadcast TV still wields, but needs to beat companies like Netflix at its own game
Liguori Sees WNGA Success in Mix of Syndicated/Original Series
Says station deal will close by year end
Nat Geo Seeks To Challenge The Minds of Viewers
'Smart-tainment' Programming Helping To Build Brand Awareness
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Telemundo Programming Shifts As Cultures Intersect
Adds 'super series' to programming
WWE Looks To Build Through Second Screen
Targets first quarter of 2014 for launch of WWE network
Is The Internet Ready For HD Streaming?
To retain its video relevancy, the Internet will need to scale up to handle the load
4K Content Growing
More TV, movie producers archive content
Ad Panel Says Industry is Moving Towards Selling Across Networks, Platforms
Discovery's Abruzzese says whatever helps serve clients better is a 'winner'
Subway's Pace Touts Importance of Original Branded-Content
Company CMO says level of engagement for 'Million Second Quiz' was 'extraordinary'
Panel: Don’t Forget The ‘TV’ in TV Everywhere
Consumer experience, content will drive TVE growth
Nielsen’s Twitter TV Ratings Maps Chatter With a Few Surprises
Wants to include demographics, and source of tweets
Buyers View Broadcast, Cable on Similar Planes
Horizon's Gambelli says some buyers would welcome a C7 world
Independent Networks Optimistic They Gain Linear Traction
Execs from Pivot, Revolt TV, TheBlaze believe their passionate audiences can spur MPVD growth
