Complete Coverage: NBCU/Comcast

Comcast: NBCU Deal Would Be $290M Net Gain For Consumers

Company responds to alleged $2.4 billion cost in ACA study

Gaspin to Step Down From NBCU

Top TV exec to leave company after Comcast deal complete

Deal Critics Call Comcast/NBCU Pre-Merger Staff Moves Premature

Some groups critical of the proposed Comcast/NBC Universal joint venture are also criticizing pre-merger personnel moves by the two companies in anticipation that the deal will be approved by regulators.

Sanders Asks FCC To Block Comcast/NBCU Merger

Says even with conditions, deal is not in the public interest.

FCC Quizzes Ivi CEO On Comcast/NBCU Online Access Issue

Weaver asked about "contractual roadblocks" in cable carriage deals

Comcast/NBCU Dispute Need For Online Conditions

Execs met with FCC, others to argue against distribution conditions to joint venture

BC Beat: Looking Forward to Revisiting This War

No thanks to publishers Viking Press, I finally got a copy of Bill Carter's new book, "The War For Late Night." And I'll be honest, I did what everyone does but never admits: I just opened right to the part about me, which was about my interview with Jay Leno last year, at the time the first one he did since moving to 10 p.m.

ACA: Comcast/NBCU Could Cost Consumers Billions

ACA quantifies what it claims are consumer harms in merger; Comcast says ACA study is flawed and an attempt to delay deal.

'Trust' Us: NBCU Won't Allow Employee Sharing at KWHY

Says it has several tire-kickers on L.A. Spanish-language station; modifies divestiture trust terms

Zucker Leaving NBC

Informed company employees in email Friday morning

Zucker Departure in Hands of Justic Dept., FCC

MAP's Schwartzman says Zucker's "days were numbered"

NBC Affils Chair Unsurprised, But Will Miss Zucker

Lawlor: "Can't say we were shocked" by Friday announcement