The Competitive Edge

Charles Lachman, the executive producer of Inside Edition, defines dedicated—or crazy. The

show's executive producer has never once called in sick in 16 years. Even

when he was recovering from surgery, he performed his job from his office

couch. “I had two knee operations, but I made it to work by show time,”

Lachman says. “He's the hardest worker in the business,” adds Fox's

Bill O'Reilly, who once anchored Inside

Edition. “He brings his sleeping bag and stays there all day and

all night.”

Lachman starts each day at 6:45 a.m. and usually hangs around until 8

each night. He also comes in on Sundays to prepare for the coming week. In a

competitive marketplace, Lachman's work ethic serves him well.

IE prides itself on breaking stories

and treading controversial ground. Recent shows included an investigation of

groups who rent out golf courses under the guise of charity fund-raisers, while

they are actually hosting strippers. IE also

explored the dangers that realtors face in showing empty houses to prospective

buyers who assault or murder them. Its mix of everyday people and occasional

celebrity scoops has proved potent; since 1992, with the exception of the

1994-95 season, IE has remained in second

place among syndicated newsmagazines, behind only stalwart

Entertainment Tonight.

Although he has worked in TV since 1988, Lachman began his career in

print. After graduating from Brooklyn College, he became a reporter with the

White Plains Reporter-Dispatch and ended up

a crack correspondent at the New York Post.

“I wanted to go on adventures and be paid for it, then come home and write

about them,” he says.

During his eight years at the Post,

Lachman covered the war in Beirut and was the first reporter to sneak into

Granada when the U.S. invaded.

“We were running exclusive after exclusive. Four days after we broke

the story, The New York Times admitted the

invasion had happened,” says Bob Young, Lachman's former editor at the

Post and former boss at

Inside Edition.

Yet Lachman plays down that experience. “I'm not sure I would do it

again. But I had a scoop mentality and the ambition to prove myself.”

His love of the get got him noticed by News Corp. executives, who pulled

him off the newspaper and plunked him down at A Current

Affair in 1989. After a few months learning the ropes, he migrated

to Fox-owned WNYW as managing editor.

“I had always wanted to go into television,” he says. “Newspapers

are a great training ground for TV in terms of research, writing and reporting

skills. Once you have them, it gives you a richness of background that's a

little rare in television.” During his yearlong tenure at WNYW, Lachman wrote

In the Name of the Law, a cops-and-robbers

thriller, before King World snared him for Inside

Edition. Michael King had lured some of the producers of

A Current Affair, and they persuaded their

protégé Lachman to join them.

“He's developed into a remarkable producer,” says Roger King, CEO

of King World Productions, “and changed the direction of

Inside Edition.” Under Lachman's

leadership, the show aggressively pursues enterprise pieces. “I love

screening an investigative story that has taken months to pull together and

jumping on the pop-culture story of the day,” Lachman says. “But my

favorites are the human-interest stories—covering the civilian thrust in the

national spotlight and scoring that first interview.”

While he cites 9/11 and the Clinton impeachment among his memorable

stories, his favorite is “Unclaimed Funds,” a show in which viewers were

told how to retrieve millions of dollars owed them that they didn't even know

existed. “In one case, we found $500,000 for a viewer,” says Lachman,

adding, “My proudest story is one on insurance fraud that won a George Polk

Award.”

Inside Edition also keeps its toes in

the celebrity pool, interviewing Anna Nicole Smith following her bizarre

appearance on the American Music Awards and NBA star Ron Artest after he

brawled with fans. It pays its respects to entertainment but casts a much

broader net than Entertainment Tonight,

The Insider, Access

Hollywood and Extra.

Inside Edition anchor Deborah

Norville says the show stays on its game because Lachman and his team have read

and seen everything. “Our mandate is to produce a journalistically sound,

informative show with real stories. It was a strategic decision to do network

news with network credibility. What we've got going for us is history and

longevity. That's our currency.”

That history explains why he has stayed at IE 15 years. Says Lachman: “There's a drama going

on every day.”