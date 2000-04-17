Compaq Computer Corp. plans to roll out DTV receiver cards in some of its PCs by the third quarter. The cards will be marketed as an option, adding $100 to $200 to the price of the PC, says Sean Burke, vice president of Compaq's Presario division. "The initial purchasers will be paying for it, so it's not a cost adder for us," he says. He thinks the DTV functionality will be popular with PC users looking to receive data broadcasting or interactive applications, not traditional television programming. "One of the key things about the PC side is, it's a very robust platform that can do more than a set-top receiver product." Compaq is being aided in its DTV-on-PC effort by Intel, which is licensing its enhanced DTV authoring technology free to interested companies.