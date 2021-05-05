CommScope Says Combination Remote PHY/MACPHY DAA Solution Ready for Field Trials

CommScope said that its DAA solution incorporating both Remote PHY and Remote MAC/PHY capabilities is ready for field trials.

The Hickory, N.C.-based technology company demonstrated the E6000n RD2322 RxD DAA solution at last fall’s Cable-Tec Expo virtual event, pitching it as a precursor to eventual wide scale adoption of CableLabs’ DOCSIS 4.0 standard for hybrid fiber/coax networks.

As a Remote PHY device, the RD2322 RxD enables operators to reap the benefits of DAA—namely improved headend density and power efficiency—by moving PHY layer functionality from headend or hub to the fiber optic node.

As a Remote MAC/PHY device, the RD2322 RxD goes one step further, moving both the PHY and MAC/PHY layer functions out of the headend or hub to a fiber optic node. By using the RD2322 RxD to place the digital-to-RF interface at the optical-to-coax boundary, operators can achieve increased bandwidth capacity and improved fiber efficiencies, simplify plant operations, decrease loads on headend facility space and power systems, and align their networks with the systems of the future.

“With the device’s availability for field deployment, we’re giving operators the ability to take advantage of DAA’s benefits today, while offering unprecedented flexibility for their transition from Remote PHY to Remote MACPHY in the future,” said Morgan Kurk, senior VP and segment leader of broadband networks for CommScope, in a statement.