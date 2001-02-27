Committee Committee unveils digital lineup

The Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday is expected to announce the witness lineup for Thursday's hearing on digital television.

Representing the National Association of Broadcasters will be Ben Tucker, chairman of NAB's TV board and Jeffrey Sagansky, president of Paxson Communications. Michael Willner, chief executive of Insight Communications, will speak on behalf of the cable industry and consumer equipment makers will be represented by Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Electronics Association. Mark Cooper, research director for the Consumer Federation of America also will testify. - Bill McConnell