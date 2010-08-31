Commisso Withdraws Bid To Take Mediacom Private

Expressing disappointment and frustration, Mediacom Communications

chairman and CEO Rocco Commisso on Tuesday announced he has withdrawn

his offer to take the cable operator private after a special committee

of the company's board of director rejected his higher offer.

Commisso on May 31, 2010, offered to purchase all the shares of Mediacom

not owned by him for $6 per share, a deal which would have cost him

about $250 million and valued the MSO at about $427 million. Mediacom's

board of directors subsequently rejected "a meaningful increase to his

initial offer price," according to Commisso.

In a brief interview with Multichannel News,

Commisso declined to disclose the amount of his higher offer. "I was

willing to be flexible but the committee wasn't," he said.

