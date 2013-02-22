Commercial, HSD Gains Drive Charter Q4

Charter Communications lost about 36,000 basic video customers

in the fourth quarter, an 18% improvement over the prior year, and gains in

commercial services revenue and high-speed data helped drive overall results in

the period.

Revenue increased 4.3% in the period to $1.9 billion and

cash flow increased 1.7% to $698 million, mainly fueled by a 9% rise in high

speed data sales and a 20% increase in commercial services revenue. It was the

seventh consecutive quarter of 20% growth or greater in the segment.

Charter added about 54,000 residential data customers in the

period, less than the 68,000 added in the prior year. The MSO added 34,000

telephone customers, ahead of the 27,000 additions in the prior year.

Those gains helped drive total customer relationships up by 20,000 in the

quarter, a four-fold increase over the prior year.

"Our fourth quarter results provide early evidence that

our strategic changes are working as planned," said Charter CEO Tom

Rutledge in a statement. "We are providing a more competitive product and

service, and as a result, customer relationships are growing and underlying

subscription revenue is accelerating. Across both our residential and

commercial businesses, our strategies are designed to drive higher market

penetration and sustainable growth."

Charter is scheduled to hold a conference call with analysts

to discuss quarterly results at 10 a.m.