Commerce Releases DTV Witness List

The Senate Commerce Committee has released the witness list for its two hearings on the digital television transition, scheduled for July 12.

The first panel will comprise representatives from broadcast, cable and satellite, while the second will feature tech types, a consumer activists, and first-reponders.

Both the House and Senate are working on bills to deal with a range of DTV-related issues, from cable carriage of TV stations' digital signals to a hard date for the return of analog spectrum to a subsidy for DTV -to-analog converter boxes.



The Senate Commerce Committee staff is still working on a draft of a bill. "The hearing will not focus on a specific piece of legislation," said a committee staffer. The House Commerce Committee has the outlines of a bill, which would include a Jan. 31, 2008 hard date, but is still working on a number of contentious issues.

Following are the two hearing times and witnesses:





10:00 a.m.

Edward O. Fritts, President & CEO, National Association of Broadcasters

Manuel Abud, Vice President & General Manager, KVEA-TV in Los Angeles (Telemundo)

Kyle McSlarrow, President & CEO, National Cable & Telecommunications Association

Patrick Knorr, Vice Chairman, American Cable Association

Richard Slenker, Executive Vice President, DirecTV

John M. Lawson, President & CEO, Association of Public Television Stations

2:30 p.m.