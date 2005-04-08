Commerce Names Telecom Toppers

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Stevens has named Paul Nagle and Harry Wingo counsels on telecommunications issues. Prior to joining the panel's staff, Nagle was with the FCC’s Office of Legislative Affairs, where he specialized in broadband, wireline and homeland security issues. Before that, Nagle worked for Washington law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer, where he handled regulatory issues and transactions for telecom clients. He earned his Bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland and a law degree from Catholic University in 1999. Before coming to the committee, Wingo was a Navy SEAL officer and a clerk for U.S. District Court in Washington. He also was an associate at Skadden Arps, and special counsel to the FCC General Counsel's Office. Most recently, he served on the staff of the FCC's Wireless Bureau. Wingo graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1988 and got his J.D. from Yale in 1998.



Aaron Saunders, who has been Stevens’ Deputy Press Secretary since 2003, will now be deputy press secretary for the committee. Melanie Alvord will remain chief spokesperson for Commerce.