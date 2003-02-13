Commerce chief: Merge NTIA, other depts.

The Commerce Department Thursday proposed merging the National

Telecommunications and Information Administration with the agency's other

technology-related departments.

Under a plan unveiled by secretary Don Evans, the NTIA would join with the

Technology Administration and portions of the International Trade Administration

devoted to electronic commerce.

Evans said the merger would make sense because the departments could better

coordinate domestic and international policy in increasingly interrelated

sectors of the economy.

"Convergence is the business model in the digital economy: It should be the

business model in the federal government," Evans said.

The merger would place the new agency under supervision of undersecretary for

technology Phil Bond.