Comic-Con Television Related Events

David Glanzer, Comic-Con’s top marketing and publicity executive, said networks and studios have become so enamored with the event that they’d be willing to buy every booth and fill every panel. But the 39-year-old event, at least in part, tries to stay true to its modest, comic-book roots by capping Hollywood’s footprint. Nonetheless, as 125,000 people stream through the San Diego Convention Center July 23-27, stars like Kiefer Sutherland and shows like Lost will no doubt be a magnet.

What follows is a preliminary rundown of the TV-oriented panels, screenings and some other events on tap. All aspects of the schedule are subject to change. Also worth noting: Talent slated to appear may run into conflicts. We’ve listed locations when we had them.

SCI FI CHANNEL

Saturday, July 26

Sci Fi Channel and Entertainment Weekly co-host a cocktail party on Saturday night.

NOTE: THE PREVIOUSLY LISTED SCIFI.COM PANEL HAS BEEN CANCELED.

Warner Bros. Television Group

Wednesday, July 23

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.9 p.m. -- Fringe pilot screenings -- Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television offer two exclusive premiere screenings of the pilot episode of Fringe, the highly anticipated new Fox series from J.J. Abrams (Lost), Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, the team behind the upcoming Star Trek feature, Mission: Impossible 3 and Alias.

When an international flight lands at Boston’s Logan Airport and the passengers and crew have all died grisly deaths, FBI Special Agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv -- The Pacific) is called in to investigate. When the search nearly kills her partner, Special Agent John Scott (Mark Valley -- Boston Legal), a desperate Olivia searches frantically for someone to help, leading her to Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble -- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), our generation’s Einstein.

There’s only one catch: He’s been institutionalized for the past 20 years, and the only way to question him requires pulling his estranged son, Peter (Josh Jackson -- Shutter), in to help. Under Special Agent Phillip Broyles (Lance Reddick -- The Wire), our trio will discover that what happened on that fatal flight is only a small piece of a larger, more shocking truth.

Fringe also stars Kirk Acevedo (Oz), Blair Brown (The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd) and Jasika Nicole (The Mastersons of Manhattan). From Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fringe premieres Sept. 9 and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Location: Ballroom 20.

Thursday, July 24

Warner Bros. takes over a theater in San Diego’s Gaslamp District and offers a screening of Fringe.

Friday, July 25

10:15 a.m.–11:15 a.m. -- The Big Bang Theory screening and Q&A -- Positive proof that physics is funny, The Big Bang Theory makes its Comic-Con debut with a screening of “The Nerdvana Annihilation” episode and a Q&A with the show’s creators and stars. Come talk with executive producers Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men) and Bill Prady (Dharma & Greg), as well as series stars Johnny Galecki (Roseanne), Jim Parsons (Garden State), Kaley Cuoco (Charmed), Simon Helberg (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) and Kunal Nayyar (NCIS). From Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, The Big Bang Theory will air Mondays at 8 p.m. (EST/PST) this fall on CBS.

Location: Room 6CDEF.

Saturday, July 26

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. -- Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles screening and Q&A -- Back for a second year at Comic-Con, the producers and stars of this action-adventure drama will debut the trailer for season two and answer questions from fans during this one-hour session. Executive producers Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), John Wirth (The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.) and James Middleton (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines) will be joined by returning series stars Lena Headey (300), Thomas Dekker (Heroes), Summer Glau (Serenity), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210) and Richard T. Jones (Event Horizon), as well as new series regulars Garret Dillahunt (No Country for Old Men) and musician Shirley Manson (Garbage). Produced by C2 Pictures in association with Warner Bros. Television, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles returns Sept. 8 and airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Location: Room 6A.

3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. -- Pushing Daisies screening and Q&A -- The cast and producers of the Golden Globe Award-nominated Pushing Daisies return to Comic-Con for a special screening of exclusive clips from the show’s upcoming season, highlights from the first season and a Q&A with fans. Stars Lee Pace (The Fall), Anna Friel (Land of the Lost), Chi McBride (Boston Public), Ellen Greene (Little Shop of Horrors), with Swoosie Kurtz (Superman Doomsday) and Kristin Chenoweth (The West Wing), will join executive producer/creator Bryan Fuller (Heroes) and executive producers Dan Jinks (American Beauty) and Peter Ocko (Dead Like Me) for the session, to be moderated by special guest and executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black). From Living Dead Guy Productions, The Jinks/Cohen Co. in association with Warner Bros. Television, Pushing Daisies airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Location: Room 6A.

3:30 p.m.4:30 p.m. -- Chuck screening and Q&A -- Chuck executive producer Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl), co-creator Chris Fedak and stars Zachary Levi (Less Than Perfect), Yvonne Strahovski (Gone), Joshua Gomez (Invasion), Sarah Lancaster (Everwood), Ryan McPartlin (Super Capers) and Adam Baldwin (Serenity) return to Comic-Con for a Q&A to discuss the action-comedy and to screen an exclusive series highlight reel, which will debut new footage from the upcoming second season. Produced by College Hill Pictures, Wonderland Sound and Vision in association with Warner Bros. Television, Chuck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Location: Ballroom 20.

4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. -- Fringe Q&A and trailer screening -- J.J. Abrams (Lost), Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman -- the team behind the upcoming Star Trek feature, Mission: Impossible 3and Alias -- join fellow Fringeexecutive producers Bryan Burk (Cloverfield) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost), as well as stars Anna Torv (The Pacific), Josh Jackson (Shutter) and John Noble (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), for an exclusive Q&A about one of the most anticipated new television series of the fall season, a drama that will thrill, terrify and explore the blurring line between science fiction and reality. The session will kick off with the screening of a trailer for the series. TelevisionWeek deputy editor and columnist Joe Adalian moderates. From Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fringe premieres Sept. 9 and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Location: Ballroom 20.

Sunday, July 27

10 a.m.-11 a.m. -- Smallville screening and Q&A -- Comic-Con favorite Smallville returns, with new showrunners Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson, Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer joining cast members to talk about the year ahead, answer fan questions and give an exclusive sneak peek at clips featuring the new villains for season eight. Award-winning comic book writer and Emmy Award-nominated film and television writer/producer, and Smallville alum Jeph Loeb (Heroes) will moderate the session. From Tollin/Robbins Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Smallville airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Location: Room 6CDEF.

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. -- Supernatural

screening and Q&A -- Supernatural

stars Jensen Ackles (Smallville

) and Jared Padalecki (House of Wax

) -- along with creator/executive producer Eric Kripke (Boogeyman

), co-executive producers Ben Edlund (Angel

) and Peter Johnson (Supernatural: Origins

comic book series) and supervising producer Sera Gamble (Eyes

) -- present exclusive sneak-peek footage from the highly anticipated fourth-season premiere of the series, answer questions from the audience and also show a portion of the special features from the upcoming third season DVD release. Produced by Wonderland Sound and Vision in association with Warner Bros. Television, Supernatural

airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Location: Room 6CDEF.



20th CENTURY FOX TELEVISION



Friday, July 25

2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m. -- American Dad panel -- Seth MacFarlane and the cast of the Fox animated hit reunites at Comic-con to read anever-before-seen episode and take questions from the audience.

Location: Ballroom 20.

3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. -- Family Guy panel -- Stars Seth MacFarlane, Seth Green and the producers of the Fox animated hit give fans a sneak peek at a never-before-seen episode and discuss highly anticipated spinoff The Cleveland Show.

Location: Ballroom 20.

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. --Bonespanel--Join the entire cast (David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel, Michaela Conlin, Tamara Taylor, John Francis Daley) and creators Hart Hanson and Barry Josephson for an hour of behind-the-scenes secrets and the chance to ask them everything you always wanted to know about the hit Fox drama.

Location: Ballroom 20.

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- 24panel -- It's been off the air since May 2007, but Comic-con fans will get the first look at the exciting prequel shot in South Africa and the upcoming seventh season of the Emmy-winning Fox series, as well as chat with the executive producers and stars Kiefer Sutherland and Carlos Bernard.

Location: Room 6CDEF.

6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. -- Prison Break panel -- Cast and Creators: In their first visit to Comic-con, stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies and producers Matt Olmstead, Kevin Hooks and Dawn Parouse give a special sneak peek at the show's upcoming fourth season and take questions from the audience.

Location: Room 6CDEF.

Saturday, July 26

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. -- Futurama panel -- On the heels of their two blockbuster DVD releases -- Bender’s Big Score and Beast with the Billion Backs -- the cast and creators of the animated hit return to Comic-con to unveil a never-before-seen clip from the next DVD and take questions from the crowd.

Location: Ballroom 20.

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. -- Simpsons panel -- Creators: Entering its record-setting 20th season, The Simpsons debuted its first feature film in July 2007, grossing over $500 million worldwide. "The Simpsons Ride" opened in May 2008 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., and Hollywood, Calif., to great success. Now join the creative team behind this historic show and get the inside scoop on the upcoming season.

Location: Ballroom 20.

1 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Dollhouse panel -- When news broke that Joss Whedon was returning to television with a vehicle for Buffy alum Eliza Dushku, legions of fans around the world rejoiced. Although most will have to wait until January to learn more about the exciting new project, Comic-con fans will hear it straight from Joss and Eliza in person.

Location: Ballroom 20.

ABC Studios

Saturday, July 26

Noon-1 p.m. -- Lost panel -- Executive producers Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse host the panel and Q&A.

Location: grand Hall H.

Sunday, July 27

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. -- Ghost Whisperer panel -- Revelations about mysteries that will unfold in season four of the series; the introduction of new cast member Jamie Kennedy and an exclusive first look at video clips from the season premiere episode. Panel will feature Jennifer Love Hewitt (Melinda), Jamie Kennedy (Eli), David Conrad (Jim Clancy), Christoph Sanders (Ned) and executive producers Kim Moses, Ian Sander and PK Simonds.

Time TBA -- Wizard's First Rule panel -- The syndicated series premiering in the fall follows the extraordinary transformation of woodsman Richard Cypher (Craig Horner) into a magical leader who joins with a mysterious, beautiful woman named Kahlan (Bridget Regan) to stop a bloodthirsty, sinister tyrant. Panel attendees are still being worked out with the series shooting in New Zealand at the time of Comic-Con. Executive producers Rob Tappert and Sam Raimi may attend.



ABC FAMILY



Thursday, July 24

2 p.m.-3 p.m. -- The Middleman

panel -- Creator and executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach and actor Matt Kessler offer an inside look into the weird and wacky world of the series that launched this month.

Location: Room 5AB

Friday, July 25

Noon-1 p.m. -- Samurai Girl

panel -- Actors Jamie Chung, Brendan Fehr and Stacy Keibler talk about their new upcoming project -- a six-hour, three-night event in September -- with executive produces Josh Applebaum, Andre Nemec and co-exeuctive producer Luke McMullen.

Location: Room 2.

Saturday, July 26

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Kyle XY

panel -- Stars Matt Dallas and Jaimie Alexander, with co-executive producer Julie Plec, give a sneak peek into season three coming in 2009.

Location: Room 5AB.

NBC UNIVERSAL

Thursday, July 24

10 a.m.-11 a.m. -- Kings panel

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. -- Knight Rider panel

Friday, July 25 -- The newest KITT Attack Car for Knight Rider will be unveiled by NBC Friday evening at as establishment near the Comic-Con site. Series stars Justin Bruening, Deanna Russo and executive producer Gary Scott Thompson (NBC's Las Vegas) will make appearances.

Saturday, July 26

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. -- Heroes panel

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- The Office panel -- The writers will appear and star Rainn Wilson will serve as the moderator.

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. -- Chuck panel -- Conducted in conjunction with Warner Bros.

SHOWTIME

Thursday, July 24

5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. -- Dexter panel -- For the first time at Comic-Con, Showtime will hold a panel discussion for Dexter before it returns this fall. Stars Michael C. Hall and Julie Benz, along with executive producers Clyde Phillips and John Goldwyn, will participate. E network’s Kristin Dos Santos will be the moderator. Showtime will show a short clip from the new season, which is currently in production. Mark Ecko will come up toward the end of the panel to show a short presentation of his new Dexter-themed video game. And Entertainment Earth will showcase a Dexter bobblehead at their booth during the show.

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

Friday, July 25

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. -- The Spectacular Spider-Man panel -- Spend some time with the cast and creators of the renowned web-slinger's newest animated adventures, The Spectacular Spider-Man, a Culver Entertainment Production. Ask your burning questions about the first 13 episodes of season one, learn about what's in store for the next 13 and catch an exclusive sneak peek at season two. Michael Vogel from Sony Pictures Television Animation will moderate a panel headed by supervising producer Greg Weisman (Gargoyles); supervising producer/supervising director Vic Cook (Hellboy: Blood and Iron); character designer Sean "Cheeks" Galloway (Hellboy animated films); voice director Jamie Thomason; the voice of Spider-Man Josh Keaton (The Young & The Restless); the voice of Mary Jane Watson, Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars: Jedi Knights II); and the voice of Eddie Brock and Venom (Codename: Kids Next Door), Ben Diskin.

Location: Room 6CDEF.

Turner Broadcasting System

GAMETAP.COM

Wednesday, July 23 -- The broadband-video-game site will host a launch party for new original game launching July 31, “American McGee’s Grimm.”

Cartoon Network

Friday, July 25

10 a.m.-11 a.m. -- Batman: The Brave and The Bold panel -- From Warner Bros. Animation comes the latest interpretation of the classic Batman franchise. Our caped crusader is teamed up with heroes from across the DC Universe, delivering nonstop action and adventure with a touch of comic relief. Blue Beetle, Green Arrow, Aquaman and countless others will get a chance to uphold justice alongside Batman. Although still based in Gotham, Batman will frequently find himself outside city limits, facing situations that are both unfamiliar and exhilarating. Panelists include: Sam Register, executive producer; James Tucker, producer; Michael Jelenic, story editor; Brandon Vietti, director; Ben Jones, director; Michael Chang, director; Andrea Romano, voice director; and Diedrich Bader, voice of Batman.

Location: TBD

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. -- The Powerpuff Girls panel -- Celebrate their 10th anniversary. Panelists include: Craig McCracken, creator; Cathy Cavadini, voice of Blossom; Tara Strong, voice of Bubbles; Elizabeth Daily, voice of Buttercup; and Tom Kenny, voice of Mayor.

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends panel -- In the series, the shy Mac has the perfect alter ego in his imaginary friend Blooregard Q. Kazoo. Bloo is the impulsive and brash creature who lives at Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, a haven for wayward imaginary friends like Wilt, Eduardo, Coco and others who have been separated from the kids who invented them. Panelists include: Craig McCracken, creator; Lauren Faust, writer; Tom Kenny, voice of Eduardo; and Keith Ferguson, voice of Bloo.

Location: Room 6A.

4 p.m.-5 p.m. -- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Lucas panel) -- New Cartoon Network series Star Wars: The Clone Wars to be a component of the main Star Wars panel.

Location: Hall H.

Saturday, July 26

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. -- Ben 10: Alien Force panel-- The series begins the next chapter in the Ben 10 saga five years later, when 15-year-old Ben Tennyson chooses to once again put on the OMNITRIX. Joined by his superpowered cousin Gwen Tennyson and his equally powerful former enemy, Kevin Levin, Ben is on a mission to find his missing Grandpa Max. In order to save his Grandpa, Ben must defeat the evil DNAliens, a powerful alien race intent on destroying the galaxy, starting with planet Earth. Ben will join forces with other young heroes to save the galaxy and his Grandpa Max, while passing along his knowledge to a whole new generation. Panelists include: Glen Murakami, executive producer; Dwayne McDuffie, story editor; Yuri Lowenthal, voice of Ben; Dee Bradley Baker, voice of Aliens; Ashley Johnson, voice of Gwen; and Greg Cipes, voice of Kevin.

Secret Saturdays sneak peek -- Doc, Drew and Zak Saturday are a family of world-saving adventure scientists called The Secret Saturdays in this new series. To the Saturdays, ordinary folk-tales aren’t just legends, but real-life mysteries and adventures. Traveling from the Gobi Desert to the Marianas Trench, they explore ancient temples and bottomless caves and tangle with twisted villains, including the masked madman V.V. Argost and his half-human/half-giant spider. Introducing the series will be: Jay Stephens, creator.

Location: Room 6A.

Sunday, July 27

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Chowder panel -- Set in the magical Marzipan City, Chowder is an aspiring young chef in training under the watchful eye of the eccentric and much older Mung Daal. It is Chowder’s job to assist with the usual kitchen duties, like cooking Sing Beans until they warble on key, nursing a bruised Bluenana back to health, or delivering a thousand-pound cake to a man who lives on the head of a giant. Panelists include: Carl Greenblatt, creator; Nicky Jones, voice of Chowder; Dwight Schultz, voice of Mung Daal; and Tara Strong, voice of Truffles.

Underfist sneak preview -- The preview of the new series comes from Maxwell Atoms, creator of The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy.

The Misadventures of Flapjack panel -- Raised by Bubbie the talking whale in the bubbling splendor of the sea, Flapjack’s life was once a world of peace and tranquility. That all ended the day he and Bubbie rescued an old pirate from a shipwreck. Captain K’nuckles’ tall tales tangle up Flapjack’s head, consuming him with a desire for adventure. Panelists include: Thurop Van Orman, creator and voice of Flapjack; JG Quintell, creative director; and Steve Little, writer and voice talent.

Location: Room 6A.

Adult Swim

Friday, July 25

Moderator: Keith Crofford, vice president, Adult Swim

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. -- Robot Chicken panel -- From actor/producer Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, the series uses stop-motion animation to bring pop-culture parodies to life in a modern take on the variety/sketch show format. In Robot Chicken, no pop-culture target is safe. Legions of action figures are used to spoof everything from Quentin Tarantino’s blood-spattered epics to The Real World. Panelists include co-creators Seth Green and Matt Senreich.

The Venture Bros. panel -- The animated comedy series follows the adventures of Dean and Hank Venture, the two sons of famous-but-flailing scientist Dr. Thaddeus S. Venture. Panelists include creator Jackson Publick.

Location: Room 6B.

Saturday, July 26

Noon- 2 p.m.-- Tim and Eric Awesome Show picnic -- Tim and Eric host the event along with games, giveaways and a karaoke contest. The winner of the day gets an opportunity to go off on jet ski’s with Tim and Eric.

Location: Embarcadero Marina Park North

G4

Saturday, July 26

2 p.m.-3 p.m. -- Attack of the Show! panel -- The series is G4’s irreverent interactive daily live “variety” show that paves the inside track to today’s entertainment, technology and pop culture. Hosts Kevin Pereira, Olivia Munn, comic-book expert Blair Butler and show producers will give fans a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how this show brings tech-obsessed viewers all the up-to-the-minute news on Internet culture, technology, comic books, gadgets, live events and more. Get a glimpse of a day in the life of a daily tech show.

Location: Room 3.

BBC AMERICA

Thursday, July 24

Noon-1 p.m. -- Doctor Who panel -- Writer Russell T Davies (Doctor Who), executive producer Julie Gardner (Torchwood) and writer Steven Moffat (Doctor Who) discuss their creative process and experience on working on the British Broadcasting Corp.’s most successful sci-fi franchise, with exclusive clips and a Q&A session.

1 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Torchwood panel -- Join writer Russell T Davies (Doctor Who), executive producer Julie Gardner, writer Steven Moffat (Doctor Who) and actors John Barrowman, Gareth David-Lloyd and Naoko Mori to discuss their creative process and experience on working on BBC America’s highest-rated show ever. Followed by a Q&A session.

Location: Ballroom 20

Friday, July 25

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m. -- Spaced panel -- Join actor/creator Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), actor/creator Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) and director Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz) as they recall the clever and edgy comedy series, which comes out in July in DVD. Followed by a Q&A session.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Primeval panel -- Join Actor Douglas Henshall to hear firsthand about his leading role in BBC America’s U.S. premiere of the sci-fi series, along with actors Juliet Aubrey and Karl Theobald. When evolutionary zoologist Nick Cutter (Henshall) discovers prehistoric creatures alive and well in the present day, the natural world is turned on its head and humanity faces a threat to its very existence. Followed by a Q&A session.

Location: Room 6A





10:15 p.m.-11.45 p.m. -- Spaced screening -- Three episodes will be shown and introduced by Edgar, Jessica and Simon. More details to come.

Location: Room 6A

MGM

Thursday, July 24

8 p.m. -- Stargate: Continuum premiere -- The direct-to-video film based on long-running sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 will premiere before a select group of fans on the flight deck of the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum. In the film that comes out on DVD on July 29, the SG-1 crew embarks on new adventures.

Friday, July 25

10:45 a.m. -- Stargate: Continuum panel -- Features the stars of the film and the producers.

11:45 a.m. -- Stargate Worlds panel -- Discussion on this massive multiplayer online role-playing game based on the Stargate franchise that MGM is developing with Cheyenne Mountain.

12:15 p.m. -- Stargate Atlantis panel -- Talent and producers will discuss the series as its fifth season premieres on Sci Fi Channel and nears its 100th episode.

Location: Ballroom 20

Sci Fi Channel

Friday, July 25

12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m. -- Stargate Atlantis panel -- (Same as above) Panelists to include: Joe Flanigan (Lt. Colonel John Sheppard); Robert Picardo (Richard Woolsey); Jewel Staite (Dr. Jennifer Keller); and executive producer Brad Wright. Moderator: Martin Gero.

Location: Ballroom 20

3 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Ghost Hunters panel -- Panelists: Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson. Moderator: TBD.

Location: Room 6B

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Sanctuarypanel -- An original series set to debut in October, which began online as a Web series. Panelists: Amanda Tapping (Dr. Helen Magnus), also executive producer; and Martin Wood, executive producer. Moderator: TBD.

Location: Room 30AB

8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. -- Sci Fi Friday Night Screening -- Join Sci Fi for its Comic-Con screening event featuring the season three premiere of Eureka three days before it airs. Also debuting will be an all-new episode of Stargate Atlantis and exclusive clips from the new Scare Tactics.

Location: Room 6B

Saturday July 26

2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Battlestar Galactica panel -- Panelists: Katee Sackhoff (Kara “Starbuck” Thrace); James Callis (Dr. Gaius Baltar); Tricia Helfer (Number Six); Michael Trucco (Samuel T. Anders); Ronald D. Moore, executive producer; and David Eick, executive producer. Moderator: Kevin Smith.

4:45-5:45 p.m. -- Eurekapanel -- Panelists: Colin Ferguson (Sheriff Jack Carter); Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Allison Blake); Joe Morton (Henry Deacon); Jamie Paglia, executive producer/co-creator; and Charlie Craig, executive producer. Moderator: TBD

BET

Saturday, July 26

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. -- The Black Panther panel -- BET president of entertainment Reginald Hudlin, senior vice president of animation Denys Cown and Cort Lane, director of animation at Marvel, will discuss the animated The Black Panther series coming to BET next year. The series is based on comics written by Hudlin for Marvel.

FX

Sunday, July 27

10:30-11:30 a.m. -- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia panel -- An unaired episode will be screened along with Q&A with the cast -- to be moderated by Lost creator Damon Lindelof, a friend of Rob McElhenney, a star and creator of Sunny.

COMEDY CENTRAL

Thursday, July 24

7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Comedy Central's TV Funhouse panel -- Robert Smigel (Saturday Night Live) and Dino Stamatopoulos (Morel Orel) reunite to discuss the most groundbreaking show to ever hit (and subsequently disappear) from basic cable. Now on DVD, join the guys to re-live the glory of the best show you barely remember.

Location: Room 6CDEF.

Saturday, July 26

7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m. -- The Sarah Silverman Program panel -- Back for a second year at Comic-Con, the producers and stars of this hit show will debut a sizzle reel featuring clips from the upcoming season and answer questions from fans. Executive producers Sarah Silverman (Jesus Is Magic), Dan Sterling (The Daily Show), Rob Schrab (Monster House) and Heidi Herzon (Jesus Is Magic) will be joined by series stars Laura Silverman (The Comeback), Brian Posehn (Just Shoot Me), Jay Johnston (Mr. Show with Bob and David) and Steve Agee (Jesus Is Magic), as well as a special comedic moderator, who is TBA.

TV GUIDE

Saturday, July 26

6 p.m.-7 p.m. -- TV Guide: Hot List panel -- TV Guide will take an in-depth look at some of the new and returning TV series, featuring talent in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes. TV Guide executive editor Craig Tomashoff will moderate the panel -- with participants including (in alphabetical order): Josh Applebaum (executive producer, ABC’s Life on Mars); Jaimie Alexander (ABC Family’s Kyle XY); Matt Dallas (Kyle XY); Javier Grillo-Marxuach (creator, ABC Family’s The Middleman); Ronald Moore (executive producer, Fox’s Virtuality); Natalie Morales (The Middleman); Jason O’Mara (Life On Mars); and Jason Smilovic (executive producer, NBC’s My Own Worst Enemy), among others.

Location: Room 6B

SPIKE TV

Thursday, July 24

4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- Panel: Scream Like a Girl: Spike Celebrates the Superstar Women Dominating the Comic Book, Sci Fi, Fantasy and Horror Genres-- Moderated by Kevin Smith, the all-female panel of actors to writers will discuss the comic book, science-fiction, fantasy and horror genres in Hollywood. The panel relates to the third-annual Scream awards, airing in October on Spike.

Location: Room 5AB.