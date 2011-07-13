Comic-Con 2011 Schedule

Click here to visit the Comic-Con website for a complete program schedule.

Wednesday, July 20

6:00-9:00 p.m.: Special Sneak Peek Pilot Screenings: Alcatraz, Person of Interest, The Secret

Circle, Supernatural: The Anime Series, Ballroom 20

Thursday, July 21

10:00-11:00 a.m.: USA's Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe, Ballroom 20

10:00-11:00 a.m.: Spike's Deadliest Warrior: Vampires vs. Zombies, Room 25ABC

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: "Obsession: How TV and Movies Go

from Fascination to Phenomenon" panel, Room 23ABC

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: G4's X-Play Live, Room 25ABC

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: USA's Covert Affairs, Ballroom 20

12:30-1:30 p.m.: USA's Psych, Ballroom 20

1:45-2:45 p.m.: The CW's Ringer, Ballroom 20

2:15-3:15 p.m.: ABC's The

River screening and panel, Room 28C

3:00-4:00 p.m.: HBO's Game

of Thrones panel and Q&A, Ballroom 20

3:45-4:45 p.m.: NBC's Awake

screening and Q&A, Room 6A

4:00-5:00 p.m.: FX's Archer

screening and panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

5:00-6:00 p.m.: MTV's Beavis

& Butthead, Room 6A

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Showtime: Tired of Ordinary Television? with

Dexter, Shameless, Homeland, Ballroom

20

6:15-7:30 p.m.: FX's Wilfred

screening and Q&A, Room 6A

7:00-8:00 p.m.: Discovery's Penn and Teller Tell a Lie, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego

Bayfront

9:30-10:30 p.m.: Starz' Torchwood: Miracle Day sneak peek, Room 6DE



Friday, July 22

10:00-11:00 a.m.: Starz' Torchwood: Miracle Day panel, Ballroom 20

10:00-11:00 a.m.: WBTV's MAD, Room 25ABC

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: AMC's The Walking Dead panel, Ballroom 20

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Adult Swim's The Venture Bros. screening and panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San

Diego Bayfront

12:00-1:00 p.m.: ABC Family's The Nine Lives of Chloe King sneak peek and Q&A, Room 23ABC

12:30-1:30 p.m.: WBTV's The Big Bang Theory screening and Q&A, Ballroom 20

12:45-1:15 p.m.: Adult Swim: Pilots/New Shows/Additional

Sundry Topics, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

1:30-2:20 p.m.: WBTV's Childrens Hospital screening and panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San

Diego Bayfront

1:45-2:45 p.m.: Fox's Bones

panel and Q&A, Ballroom 20

2:00-3:00 p.m.: WBTV's Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Room 6BCF

2:15-3:15 p.m.: ABC's The

River screening and Q&A, Room 6A

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Adult Swim's Black Dynamite sneak peek and Q&A, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San

Diego Bayfront

3:00-4:00 p.m.: Fox's Bob's

Burgers screening and Q&A, Room 23ABC

3:00-4:00 p.m.: TNT's Falling

Skies screening and Q&A, Room 6BCF

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Adult Swim's Robot Chicken panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

3:30-4:30 p.m.: WBTV's ThunderCats, Room 6A

4:00-5:00 p.m.: Comedy Central's Ugly Americans panel, Room 23ABC

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Syfy's Warehouse 13 panel, Ballroom 20

4:30-5:00 p.m.: Adult Swim's Eagleheart panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

5:00-6:00 p.m.: BBC America's Bedlam exclusive U.S. premiere screening and Q&A, Room 7AB

5:30-6:30 p.m.: HBO's True

Blood panel and Q&A, Ballroom 20

5:45-6:45 p.m.: Starz' Spartacus: Vengeance panel, Room 6BCF

6:00-7:00 p.m.: Syfy's Alphas panel, Room 6A

7:00-8:00 p.m.: CBS' Teching Out with NCIS: LA panel, Room 6BCF

7:30-8:30 p.m.: MTV's Death

Valley panel and Q&A, Room 5AB

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Syfy's Lost Girl panel, Room 24ABC

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Discovery's Reign of the Dinosaurs panel, Room 6DE

9:00-11:00 p.m.: Syfy Screening: Eureka, Haven and Mercury Men, Room 6A



Saturday, July 23

10:00-10:45 a.m.: WBTV's Chuck screening and Q&A, Ballroom 20

10:00-11:00 a.m.: G4's Attack of the Show! Attacks Comic-Con, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San

Diego Bayfront

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Marvel Television sneak peeks, Room

6BCF

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Fox's Terra Nova screening and panel, Ballroom 20

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Syfy's Sanctuary panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

12:00-1:00 p.m.: Syfy's Being Human panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

12:15-1:00 p.m.: Comedy Central's Futurama preview and panel, Ballroom 20

1:00-1:45 p.m.: Fox's The

Simpsons panel, Ballroom 20

1:00-2:00 p.m.: NBC's Community

panel and Q&A, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

2:00-2:35 p.m.: Fox's Family

Guy sneak peek and Q&A, Ballroom 20

2:00-3:00 p.m.: Lost:

A Year Later with Jay and Jack, Santa Rosa Room, Marriott Marquis & Marina

2:35-3:15 p.m.: Fox's American

Dad preview and Q&A, Ballroom 20

3:00-4:00 p.m.: Cartoon Network's Adventure Time panel, Room 6A

3:15-4:15 p.m.:ABC's

Once Upon a Time screening and panel,

Room 6DE

3:30-4:15 p.m.: WBTV's The Vampire Diaries screening and Q&A, Ballroom 20

4:15-5:15 p.m.: NBC's Grimm:

World Premiere Pilot Screening and Q&A, Room 6A

5:00-6:00 p.m.: ABC's Charlie's

Angels screening and panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

5:00-6:00 p.m.: WBTV's Alcatraz, Ballroom 20

5:15-6:00 p.m.: WBTV's The Secret Circle screening and Q&A, Room 6BCF

5:30-6:30 p.m.: MTV's Teen

Wolf sneak peek and Q&A, Room 24ABC

6:00-6:45 p.m.: WBTV's Nikita screening and Q&A, Room 6BCF

6:30-7:30 p.m.: MTV's Good

Vibes panel, Room 24ABC

6:45-7:30 p.m.: WBTV's Person of Interest pilot screening and Q&A, Room 6BCF

7:45-8:45 p.m.: Discovery's MythBusters panel, Room 6BCF

9:30-10:30 p.m.: FX Pilot Sneak Peek Screening, Room 6DE



Sunday, July 24

10:00-11:00 a.m.: WBTV's Young Justice, Room 7AB

10:00-11:00 a.m.: Fox's Glee sneak peek of Glee: The 3D

Concert Movie and Q&A, Hall H

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Disney Channel's Fish Hooks panel, Room 6A

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Fox's Allen Gregory sneak peek and Q&A, Room 25ABC

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: WBTV's Supernatural screening and Q&A, Hall H

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: ABC's Castle panel, Room 6BCF

12:30-1:30 p.m.: BBC America's Doctor Who panel and Q&A, Hall H

1:00-2:00 p.m.: WBTV's Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Room 6A

1:45-2:45 p.m.: Fox's The

Cleveland Show panel, Hall H

2:15-3:15 p.m.: WBTV's The Looney Tunes Show, Room 6A

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Cartoon Network's Ben 10/Generator Rex

panel, Room 6BCF

2:45-3:30 p.m.: FX's It's

Always Sunny in Philadelphia panel, Hall H

3:30-4:00 p.m.: FX's Sons

of Anarchy panel, Hall H