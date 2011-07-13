Comic-Con 2011 Schedule
Wednesday, July 20
6:00-9:00 p.m.: Special Sneak Peek Pilot Screenings: Alcatraz, Person of Interest, The Secret
Circle, Supernatural: The Anime Series, Ballroom 20
Thursday, July 21
10:00-11:00 a.m.: USA's Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe, Ballroom 20
10:00-11:00 a.m.: Spike's Deadliest Warrior: Vampires vs. Zombies, Room 25ABC
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: "Obsession: How TV and Movies Go
from Fascination to Phenomenon" panel, Room 23ABC
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: G4's X-Play Live, Room 25ABC
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: USA's Covert Affairs, Ballroom 20
12:30-1:30 p.m.: USA's Psych, Ballroom 20
1:45-2:45 p.m.: The CW's Ringer, Ballroom 20
2:15-3:15 p.m.: ABC's The
River screening and panel, Room 28C
3:00-4:00 p.m.: HBO's Game
of Thrones panel and Q&A, Ballroom 20
3:45-4:45 p.m.: NBC's Awake
screening and Q&A, Room 6A
4:00-5:00 p.m.: FX's Archer
screening and panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
5:00-6:00 p.m.: MTV's Beavis
& Butthead, Room 6A
5:30-7:30 p.m.: Showtime: Tired of Ordinary Television? with
Dexter, Shameless, Homeland, Ballroom
20
6:15-7:30 p.m.: FX's Wilfred
screening and Q&A, Room 6A
7:00-8:00 p.m.: Discovery's Penn and Teller Tell a Lie, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego
Bayfront
9:30-10:30 p.m.: Starz' Torchwood: Miracle Day sneak peek, Room 6DE
Friday, July 22
10:00-11:00 a.m.: Starz' Torchwood: Miracle Day panel, Ballroom 20
10:00-11:00 a.m.: WBTV's MAD, Room 25ABC
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: AMC's The Walking Dead panel, Ballroom 20
11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Adult Swim's The Venture Bros. screening and panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San
Diego Bayfront
12:00-1:00 p.m.: ABC Family's The Nine Lives of Chloe King sneak peek and Q&A, Room 23ABC
12:30-1:30 p.m.: WBTV's The Big Bang Theory screening and Q&A, Ballroom 20
12:45-1:15 p.m.: Adult Swim: Pilots/New Shows/Additional
Sundry Topics, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
1:30-2:20 p.m.: WBTV's Childrens Hospital screening and panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San
Diego Bayfront
1:45-2:45 p.m.: Fox's Bones
panel and Q&A, Ballroom 20
2:00-3:00 p.m.: WBTV's Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Room 6BCF
2:15-3:15 p.m.: ABC's The
River screening and Q&A, Room 6A
2:30-3:15 p.m.: Adult Swim's Black Dynamite sneak peek and Q&A, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San
Diego Bayfront
3:00-4:00 p.m.: Fox's Bob's
Burgers screening and Q&A, Room 23ABC
3:00-4:00 p.m.: TNT's Falling
Skies screening and Q&A, Room 6BCF
3:30-4:15 p.m.: Adult Swim's Robot Chicken panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
3:30-4:30 p.m.: WBTV's ThunderCats, Room 6A
4:00-5:00 p.m.: Comedy Central's Ugly Americans panel, Room 23ABC
4:15-5:15 p.m.: Syfy's Warehouse 13 panel, Ballroom 20
4:30-5:00 p.m.: Adult Swim's Eagleheart panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
5:00-6:00 p.m.: BBC America's Bedlam exclusive U.S. premiere screening and Q&A, Room 7AB
5:30-6:30 p.m.: HBO's True
Blood panel and Q&A, Ballroom 20
5:45-6:45 p.m.: Starz' Spartacus: Vengeance panel, Room 6BCF
6:00-7:00 p.m.: Syfy's Alphas panel, Room 6A
7:00-8:00 p.m.: CBS' Teching Out with NCIS: LA panel, Room 6BCF
7:30-8:30 p.m.: MTV's Death
Valley panel and Q&A, Room 5AB
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Syfy's Lost Girl panel, Room 24ABC
8:00-9:00 p.m.: Discovery's Reign of the Dinosaurs panel, Room 6DE
9:00-11:00 p.m.: Syfy Screening: Eureka, Haven and Mercury Men, Room 6A
Saturday, July 23
10:00-10:45 a.m.: WBTV's Chuck screening and Q&A, Ballroom 20
10:00-11:00 a.m.: G4's Attack of the Show! Attacks Comic-Con, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San
Diego Bayfront
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Marvel Television sneak peeks, Room
6BCF
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Fox's Terra Nova screening and panel, Ballroom 20
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Syfy's Sanctuary panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
12:00-1:00 p.m.: Syfy's Being Human panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
12:15-1:00 p.m.: Comedy Central's Futurama preview and panel, Ballroom 20
1:00-1:45 p.m.: Fox's The
Simpsons panel, Ballroom 20
1:00-2:00 p.m.: NBC's Community
panel and Q&A, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
2:00-2:35 p.m.: Fox's Family
Guy sneak peek and Q&A, Ballroom 20
2:00-3:00 p.m.: Lost:
A Year Later with Jay and Jack, Santa Rosa Room, Marriott Marquis & Marina
2:35-3:15 p.m.: Fox's American
Dad preview and Q&A, Ballroom 20
3:00-4:00 p.m.: Cartoon Network's Adventure Time panel, Room 6A
3:15-4:15 p.m.:ABC's
Once Upon a Time screening and panel,
Room 6DE
3:30-4:15 p.m.: WBTV's The Vampire Diaries screening and Q&A, Ballroom 20
4:15-5:15 p.m.: NBC's Grimm:
World Premiere Pilot Screening and Q&A, Room 6A
5:00-6:00 p.m.: ABC's Charlie's
Angels screening and panel, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
5:00-6:00 p.m.: WBTV's Alcatraz, Ballroom 20
5:15-6:00 p.m.: WBTV's The Secret Circle screening and Q&A, Room 6BCF
5:30-6:30 p.m.: MTV's Teen
Wolf sneak peek and Q&A, Room 24ABC
6:00-6:45 p.m.: WBTV's Nikita screening and Q&A, Room 6BCF
6:30-7:30 p.m.: MTV's Good
Vibes panel, Room 24ABC
6:45-7:30 p.m.: WBTV's Person of Interest pilot screening and Q&A, Room 6BCF
7:45-8:45 p.m.: Discovery's MythBusters panel, Room 6BCF
9:30-10:30 p.m.: FX Pilot Sneak Peek Screening, Room 6DE
Sunday, July 24
10:00-11:00 a.m.: WBTV's Young Justice, Room 7AB
10:00-11:00 a.m.: Fox's Glee sneak peek of Glee: The 3D
Concert Movie and Q&A, Hall H
10:15-11:15 a.m.: Disney Channel's Fish Hooks panel, Room 6A
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Fox's Allen Gregory sneak peek and Q&A, Room 25ABC
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: WBTV's Supernatural screening and Q&A, Hall H
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: ABC's Castle panel, Room 6BCF
12:30-1:30 p.m.: BBC America's Doctor Who panel and Q&A, Hall H
1:00-2:00 p.m.: WBTV's Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Room 6A
1:45-2:45 p.m.: Fox's The
Cleveland Show panel, Hall H
2:15-3:15 p.m.: WBTV's The Looney Tunes Show, Room 6A
2:15-3:15 p.m.: Cartoon Network's Ben 10/Generator Rex
panel, Room 6BCF
2:45-3:30 p.m.: FX's It's
Always Sunny in Philadelphia panel, Hall H
3:30-4:00 p.m.: FX's Sons
of Anarchy panel, Hall H
