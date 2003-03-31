Comedy reups South Park
The kids of South Park will stay on Comedy Central until at least
2005.
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reupped for a new deal
with Comedy through 2005 and an option for one additional year.
The duo will create 36 new episodes, along with 15 more in the option year.
Executive producer Anne Garefino has also renewed her deal.
South Park is now in its seventh season.
