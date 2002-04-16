Comedy returns Glick , Geeks
Comedy Central is bringing back two popular series, Primetime Glick
and Beat the Geeks, for new seasons.
Primetime Glick, a variety-show spoof starring Martin Short, will return
for its third season with 10 new episodes for 2003.
A second slate of the Beat the Geeks game show will feature a new
host, Blaine Capatch.
New episodes begin airing July 8.
