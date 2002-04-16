Comedy returns Glick , Geeks

Comedy Central is bringing back two popular series, Primetime Glick

and Beat the Geeks, for new seasons.

Primetime Glick, a variety-show spoof starring Martin Short, will return

for its third season with 10 new episodes for 2003.

A second slate of the Beat the Geeks game show will feature a new

host, Blaine Capatch.

New episodes begin airing July 8.