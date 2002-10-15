Trending

Comedy likes Porn , Chicken , ratings

By

Comedy Central's inaugural original movie, Porn `n Chicken, nabbed a
1.4 household rating for its debut Sunday night, more than doubling the
network's prime time average.

Porn `n Chicken is the tale of a secret society of Yale students who
gather to watch pornography and munch on fried chicken.

The premiere rating was a 30 percent improvement in the Sunday-night time
slot.

In the third quarter, Comedy posted a 0.6 average rating in prime time,
according to Nielsen Media Research.