Comedy likes Porn , Chicken , ratings

Comedy Central's inaugural original movie, Porn `n Chicken, nabbed a

1.4 household rating for its debut Sunday night, more than doubling the

network's prime time average.

Porn `n Chicken is the tale of a secret society of Yale students who

gather to watch pornography and munch on fried chicken.

The premiere rating was a 30 percent improvement in the Sunday-night time

slot.

In the third quarter, Comedy posted a 0.6 average rating in prime time,

according to Nielsen Media Research.