Comedy is king for CBS Monday
Led by record-setting performances from Yes, Dear and King of
Queens, CBS' Monday-night comedy lineup dominated the network
competition.
CBS averaged 15.1 million viewers, a 5.8 rating in adults 18 through 49 and a
4.9 in adults 18 through 34 Monday, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Yes, Dear scored all-time highs in viewers (15.7 million), adults 18
through 49 (6.6/16) and adults 18 through 34 (6.4/17).
King of Queens scored record highs in adults 18 through 49 (6.2/17) and
18 through 34 (5.9/18).
Everybody Loves Raymond was the night's most-watched show, averaging 21.6
million viewers and 8.5/19 in adults 18 through 49. Raymond scored its
best-ever 18-through-34 average Monday, as well, posting a 7.4/18 in the key
demo.
ABC's Monday Night Football game between winless Washington and Dallas
averaged 14.7 million viewers and a 6.0/16 in adults 18 through 49.
NBC's special two-hour Third Watch tribute to New York City rescue
workers averaged 9.7 million viewers and a 3.6/9 in adults 18 through
49.
