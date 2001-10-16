Comedy is king for CBS Monday

Led by record-setting performances from Yes, Dear and King of

Queens, CBS' Monday-night comedy lineup dominated the network

competition.

CBS averaged 15.1 million viewers, a 5.8 rating in adults 18 through 49 and a

4.9 in adults 18 through 34 Monday, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Yes, Dear scored all-time highs in viewers (15.7 million), adults 18

through 49 (6.6/16) and adults 18 through 34 (6.4/17).

King of Queens scored record highs in adults 18 through 49 (6.2/17) and

18 through 34 (5.9/18).

Everybody Loves Raymond was the night's most-watched show, averaging 21.6

million viewers and 8.5/19 in adults 18 through 49. Raymond scored its

best-ever 18-through-34 average Monday, as well, posting a 7.4/18 in the key

demo.

ABC's Monday Night Football game between winless Washington and Dallas

averaged 14.7 million viewers and a 6.0/16 in adults 18 through 49.

NBC's special two-hour Third Watch tribute to New York City rescue

workers averaged 9.7 million viewers and a 3.6/9 in adults 18 through

49.