Comedy Dials Up More Reno 911

Comedy Central has renewed half-hour comedy Reno 911 for a third season.

Thirteen new episodes will debut in summer 2005. The show, which currently airs Monday at 10:30 p.m., Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m., is a Jersey Television production in association with Comedy Central.

The show has been one of the network's top performers since its debut.

By renewing it, the Comedy Central also gives itself another potential DVD hit, an increasingly important back-end revenue stream for TV shows.

The DVD release of the first season in June has become the third-best selling Comedy Central title behind Chapelle and South Park. Season two is coming out this summer.